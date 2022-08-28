IN PICTURES: Montrose Air Station fly-in is a soaraway success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: Montrose Air Station fly-in is a soaraway success

By Graham Brown
August 28 2022, 10.38am Updated: August 28 2022, 11.44am
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The RNLI lifeboat at Arbroath Cliffs
Arbroath and Montrose coastguards called out after fisherman stranded on rock at cliffs
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
George Dempster: What would Letham's founder have made of the row rocking Angus' largest…
0
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
Queen's wartime 'Tilly' ready for open weekend and fly-in at Montrose air museum
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
School strikes: What are Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross councils saying?
0
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
LISTEN: Remembering Dundee's inspirational Sophy Mitchell
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
Your County Needs You: Angus community councils in crisis over lack of nominations
1
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
Guild Homes loses planning appeal over 245-house extension of Forfar development
1
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
Woman, 56, faces jail after police find taser-style weapon at her Angus home
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
3 days of strike action to hit schools in Angus, Dundee and Perth and…
2

More from The Courier

A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1
The RNLI lifeboat at Arbroath Cliffs
Arbroath and Montrose coastguards called out after fisherman stranded on rock at cliffs
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
Football yob threatened to stab Perth nurses
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
Zander, 6, visits Broughty Ferry beach 'every other day' to pick up litter
1
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
Classic tale of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde for Carnegie Hall
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
Going open water swimming? Here's how to stay out of hot water
0