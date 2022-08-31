Forfar developer Guild Homes straight back with revised bid for hundreds of new homes after appeal knockback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar developer Guild Homes straight back with revised bid for hundreds of new homes after appeal knockback

By Graham Brown
August 31 2022, 4.45pm
Guild Homes wants to extend its Strathmore Fields development west towards the Forfar bypass.
Guild Homes wants to extend its Strathmore Fields development west towards the Forfar bypass.

One of Tayside’s biggest housebuilders has lost no time in re-submitting plans for nearly 250 new Forfar homes.

Days after a Scottish Government dismissal of their £50 million scheme for farmland on the northern edge of the town, Guild Homes has lodged a fresh application with Angus Council.

The local firm hopes to double the size of its Strathmore Fields development between Turfbeg and Kirriemuir Road.

And revised draft plans will go on show to Forfar residents in October.

Guild Homes Strathmore Fields expansion
The Garth Farm site is currently prime farmland. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

Non-determination challenge

The company appealed Angus Council’s non-determination of the Garth Farm application it lodged last year.

The site covers more than 25 hectares of prime farmland near the Forfar bypass.

It sits outside the council’s development plan.

Guild Homes Turfbeg West site
The Strathmore Fields development would extend westwards on the edge of Forfar.

In a ruling issued earlier this month, Scottish Ministers reporter Keith Bray refused planning permission.

He said it fell at a number of hurdles.

“When considered cumulatively, the number and nature of the shortcomings of the proposal, together with the resultant conflicts with development plan policy significantly and demonstrably outweigh the need to address a shortfall in effective housing land in the housing market area,” he said.

Guild Homes’ response

The housebuilder is confident it can address issues raised by Mr Bray in his appeal dismissal.

“The Reporter recognised the proposal adhered to many of the relevant policies and that a certain scale of development may be acceptable in this location,” the firm said.

“Angus Council, the Reporter and Guild Homes agree there is an existing shortfall in the five-year effective housing land supply.

“The Reporter concluded that ‘an additional housing site, beyond those already allocated, could help to address the shortfall in effective land supply within the sub-market area’,” said the firm.

Guild Homes planning application for Turfbeg West
Impact on Forfar Loch was one of the issues raised in the planning reporter’s appeal dismissal.

The ruling said there was a “strong public interest in progressing new sites for new housing in West Angus.”

“However, the Reporter expressed concerns regarding specific areas namely, noise, design matters and the perceived impact on the setting of Forfar Loch,” said the firm.

“He also raised concerns with the loss of prime agricultural land but indicated those  could be overcome if issues in relation to noise, design and setting were addressed.

“The proposed new application will fully address all these issues.”

A public exhibition of the plans will take place at Forfar community campus on October 20 from 3pm to 7pm.

The developer’s design team will be there to answer any questions.

Strathmore Fields, where more than 230 homes were previously approved, is adjacent to the community campus.

Design tweaks seem unlikely to allay fears of Forfar and Kirriemuir GPs, who objected to the previous proposal.

They say surgeries are struggling to cope and a large number of new homes could put patient safety at risk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Guild Homes wants to extend its Strathmore Fields development west towards the Forfar bypass.
LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife
Guild Homes wants to extend its Strathmore Fields development west towards the Forfar bypass.
Local Artist of the Year: Over-18s in Tayside and Fife show off their talents…
0
Guild Homes wants to extend its Strathmore Fields development west towards the Forfar bypass.
Local Artist of the Year: Primary kids across Tayside and Fife get creative
0
Guild Homes wants to extend its Strathmore Fields development west towards the Forfar bypass.
Local Artist of the Year: Spotlight shines on talented Tayside and Fife high school…
0
Guild Homes wants to extend its Strathmore Fields development west towards the Forfar bypass.
Local Artist of the Year: Stunning artwork by over-18s in Tayside and Fife (part…
0
Guild Homes wants to extend its Strathmore Fields development west towards the Forfar bypass.
When Kirriemuir firm's Peter Pan Scotch Oats reigned supreme as the breakfast of champions
0
Guild Homes wants to extend its Strathmore Fields development west towards the Forfar bypass.
Birkhill designer dyke for the chop after Angus planning councillors rule it’s too high
1
Kit (Catherine) Wallace got the shock of her life for her 93rd birthday,when Andy Harper turned up on his "Boom Trike" at Monkbarns Care Home, to take her for a wee spin, pictured with her grandaughter Kerry Jones
Watch as Arbroath pensioner, 93, fulfils lifelong dream with motorbike ride
0
new openings tayside summer
The best of Tayside's summer 2022 food and drink openings
0
deer with mother
Young deer destined to starve in Tayside due to forestry mismanagement, claim gamekeepers
1

More from The Courier

Kirkcaldy Comic Con is returning for 2022.
Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend
0
Guild Homes wants to extend its Strathmore Fields development west towards the Forfar bypass.
All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action
0
Guild Homes wants to extend its Strathmore Fields development west towards the Forfar bypass.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to…
0
Guild Homes wants to extend its Strathmore Fields development west towards the Forfar bypass.
Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite
Guild Homes wants to extend its Strathmore Fields development west towards the Forfar bypass.
LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips in action.
St Johnstone midfield crisis meant Daniel Phillips was thrown into deep end ahead of…
0