Angus planners pave way for new homes on site of former Carmyllie slate quarry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus planners pave way for new homes on site of former Carmyllie slate quarry

By Graham Brown
September 7 2022, 5.55am
One of the old buildings on the Slade Farm site.
One of the old buildings on the Slade Farm site.

Five houses are to be built on the site of a former Angus quarry which sent stone across Britain and abroad in its heyday.

At their peak, Carmyllie’s quarries employed around 500 men.

The site near Arbroath moved from roofing slates to quarrying pavement stone for towns and cities.

But operations ended nearly 70 years ago.

And Angus planners have now given the go-ahead for new homes on land at Slade Farm.

It was at the heart of the Carmyllie operations and the project will see one of the remaining quarry buildings saved for conversion.

Slade Farm housing
Carmyllie lies a few miles from Arbroath.

Proposal resurfaces

In 2014, Angus Council granted planning permission for five homes on the Slade site.

The site access was upgraded and passing places put in, but the houses were never built.

The latest application has come from Chris Ettershank Joiners in Arbroath.

It will involve the demolition of dilapidated buildings which served the quarry until in closed in the early 1950s.

There is one building which architects say is not beyond economic repair.

Slade Farm Carmyllie
One of the old buildings on the Slade farm site. Supplied by Angus Council.

And it will be kept and converted as a nod to the site’s important industrial past.

The developer hopes the setting in the Angus countryside will make the new homes desirable and sought after.

They will all be roofed with natural slate.

The site will be surrounded by nearly a hectare of natural woodland.

Slade Farm housing plan at Carmyllie
The five new houses will sit in woodland at Slade Farm.

Renowned for quality stone

Carmyllie stone was relatively smooth and easily split, making it ideal roofing slate.

It was in high demand and at the end of the 18th century was being transported from Angus to Fife, Perthshire and the Mearns.

But as towns expanded in the 1800s, demand for pavement stone brought higher prices and customers clamouring from around the country.

The invention of a stone-planing machine and iron stone cutting circular saw helped boost production.

Carmyllie railway
The last train to run on the Carmyllie railway in the 1960s.

And it was followed by the building of the railway line from Elliot at Arbroath to Carmyllie in 1855.

It opened the way to Angus stone finding its way to cities across Britain and even overseas.

One famous train – the Carmyllie Pilot – is about to return to the tracks of the Speyside Railway.

So by 1870 the peak of pavement production saw 300-500 men employed there.

Production declined after 1900 and the quarries closed before WW1.

In 1922, under different management, it restarted on a smaller scale, mostly carrying out repairs to steps and pillars.

By 1938, just sixteen men were employed and after WWII only a few remained until the quarries finally closed in 1953.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

One of the old buildings on the Slade Farm site.
LISTEN: How Port of Dundee investment is paying off for the city
One of the old buildings on the Slade Farm site.
Where can I get free period products in Tayside?
0
One of the old buildings on the Slade Farm site.
Forfar flooding drama after day of torrential storms
0
One of the old buildings on the Slade Farm site.
Flooding in Tayside and Fife as Met Office issues weather warning
0
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee.
Two men arrested after alleged knifepoint theft sparks police chase from Arbroath to Dundee
0
Burleigh Castle near Milnathort.
Burleigh Castle welcomes visitors again after Kinross keep passes safety inspection
One of the old buildings on the Slade Farm site.
After closure of last bank in Brechin, could a new banking hub provide a…
0
One of the old buildings on the Slade Farm site.
Taskforce to tackle rising tide of youth trouble at Forfar Loch
0
One of the old buildings on the Slade Farm site.
Interactive map shows all the disabled Changing Places toilets in Tayside and Fife
1
One of the old buildings on the Slade Farm site.
All you need to know about autumn/winter Covid boosters and flu vaccines in Tayside…
0

More from The Courier

One of the old buildings on the Slade Farm site.
Road test: Classy Mazda CX-60 PHEV can cover 40 miles on battery power
0
Photo shows Liz Truss holding a telephone receiver, while seated at a desk with a Union Jack hanging behind her.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Liz Truss needs to spend on the crisis here, not a bogus…
0
One of the old buildings on the Slade Farm site.
Fife sex tape extortionist jailed for 16 months
One of the old buildings on the Slade Farm site.
LISTEN: How Port of Dundee investment is paying off for the city
Earthworks outside Scone as the Cross Tay Link Road bill rises to £150m.
Will 50-year Cross Tay Link Road loan mean less cash for Perth and Kinross…
0
One of the old buildings on the Slade Farm site.
Woman and boyfriend caught roaring down M90 at 100mph were not racing, court told