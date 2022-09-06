Flooding in Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue weather warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Flooding in Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue weather warning

By Amie Flett
September 6 2022, 4.28pm Updated: September 6 2022, 6.40pm

A weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms in Tayside and Fife on Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain is predicted to affect Angus, Dundee, Perth and Fife from 4pm, with the yellow warning expected to stay in place until 11pm.

The weather, which could include lightning and hail, is likely to cause some travel disruption across the region due to flooding.

The A932 Dundee Road in Forfar covered in mud from a landslide on Tuesday.

Flooding in some areas of Angus has already started due to heavy rain earlier on Tuesday.

The A90 southbound exit ramp to the A932 Dundee Road in Forfar has been closed for several hours due to flooding and lying mud on the road.

Police are currently on scene managing the traffic.

Floods in Rosyth
Floods in Rosyth, Fife. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

Residents have also faced a water build up in some residential areas, including Old Halkerton Road near the A932.

Locals in the area have described the water as “muddy and mushy” as mud from a landslide near the area has spread over the road.

Surface spray on the A9 near Dundee

In Fife, local weather watchers have reported detected a number of lightning strikes, with forecasters currently predicting visible lightning at 6pm.

Flooding has also been reported on Queensferry Road in Rosyth.

Up to 60mm of rainfall, Tayside and Fife weather warning suggests

Scottish Water said they will be attending the flooded site to determine the cause.

Traffic Scotland have reported the continued rain throughout the evening may bring 20-25 mm of water in an hour and in some cases 40-60 mm in three to four hours.

The weather is expected to ease and clear early on Wednesday morning.

