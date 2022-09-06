Flooding in Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue weather warning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms in Tayside and Fife on Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain is predicted to affect Angus, Dundee, Perth and Fife from 4pm, with the yellow warning expected to stay in place until 11pm.

The weather, which could include lightning and hail, is likely to cause some travel disruption across the region due to flooding.

Flooding in some areas of Angus has already started due to heavy rain earlier on Tuesday.

The A90 southbound exit ramp to the A932 Dundee Road in Forfar has been closed for several hours due to flooding and lying mud on the road.

Police are currently on scene managing the traffic.

Residents have also faced a water build up in some residential areas, including Old Halkerton Road near the A932.

Locals in the area have described the water as “muddy and mushy” as mud from a landslide near the area has spread over the road.

In Fife, local weather watchers have reported detected a number of lightning strikes, with forecasters currently predicting visible lightning at 6pm.

Flooding has also been reported on Queensferry Road in Rosyth.

Up to 60mm of rainfall, Tayside and Fife weather warning suggests

Scottish Water said they will be attending the flooded site to determine the cause.

Traffic Scotland have reported the continued rain throughout the evening may bring 20-25 mm of water in an hour and in some cases 40-60 mm in three to four hours.

The weather is expected to ease and clear early on Wednesday morning.