Flooding causes disruption to trains between Dundee and Aberdeen

Train services between Dundee and Aberdeen faced disruption on Wednesday due to flooding.

The northbound line was shut after water ran from fields onto the tracks at Carmont, near Stonehaven.

The line was closed for services running from Montrose towards Aberdeen for around two hours.

It reopened just after 10am.

Services heading south from Aberdeen were still able to run.

Same stretch of track where crash happened

The affected stretch was the same area where a ScotRail service crashed due to severe weather in August 2020.

Three people, Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury and Donald Dinnie, died in the derailment.

Following the incident, a Rail Accident Investigation Branch report concluded a drain at the site was not build to design so could not handle heavy rain and it was not properly inspected or maintained.

Flooding affecting other parts of Angus

Neil Davidson, a partner Digby Brown Solicitors, who represented some of the victims, questioned why reduced speeds were not imposed at the time due to the extreme wet weather on the day.

The line’s closure came after several parts of Tayside were hit with flooding on Tuesday including Forfar town centre.

A yellow Met Office warning for thunderstorms is in place until 10am on Wednesday for much of Angus.