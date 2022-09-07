Flooding causes disruption to trains between Dundee and Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Flooding causes disruption to trains between Dundee and Aberdeen

By Bryan Copland
September 7 2022, 8.20am Updated: September 7 2022, 10.11am
A train at Montrose station.
A train at Montrose station.

Train services between Dundee and Aberdeen faced disruption on Wednesday due to flooding.

The northbound line was shut after water ran from fields onto the tracks at  Carmont, near Stonehaven.

The line was closed for services running from Montrose towards Aberdeen for around two hours.

It reopened just after 10am.

Services heading south from Aberdeen were still able to run.

Same stretch of track where crash happened

The affected stretch was the same area where a ScotRail service crashed due to severe weather in August 2020.

Three people, Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury and Donald Dinnie, died in the  derailment.

Following the incident, a Rail Accident Investigation Branch report concluded a drain at the site was not build to design so could not handle heavy rain and it was not properly inspected or maintained.

Flooding affecting other parts of Angus

Neil Davidson, a partner Digby Brown Solicitors, who represented some of the victims, questioned why reduced speeds were not imposed at the time due to the extreme wet weather on the day.

The line’s closure came after several parts of Tayside were hit with flooding on Tuesday including Forfar town centre.

A yellow Met Office warning for thunderstorms is in place until 10am on Wednesday for much of Angus.

