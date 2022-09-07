Forfar flooding: Call for action after businesses deluged for second time in three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar flooding: Call for action after businesses deluged for second time in three years

By Graham Brown
September 7 2022, 12.31pm Updated: September 7 2022, 1.09pm

A second Forfar town centre mop-up in three years has prompted a call for a flood summit to prevent a repeat of the problem.

Businesses were swamped on Tuesday night after a day of torrential storms in Angus.

The rains left some rural roads still closed on Wednesday.

Forfar town centre flooding
Forfar’s flooded West High Street near The Cross. Pic: Alison Russo Brown.

But it was premises on Forfar’s West High Street which bore the brunt.

It was a repeat of the costly fate they suffered when flash floods struck in 2019.

Thigh-high floodwater

Businesswoman Alison Russo Brown had to wade through thigh-high floodwater to save her Boyz-Zone Barbers from serious damage.

She hailed neighbours for preventing a disaster.

“We were hit by a flash flood three years ago and it’s horrendous that this has happened again,” said Alison.

“It was a complete nightmare last night – but it could have been a lot worse.

Forfar flooding clean-up
The clean-up outside Boyz-Zone Barbers on West High Street. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“I got a phone call from residents opposite the shop about 7.15pm to say that the water was pouring down the street again.

“But they knew where the sandbags were and they had managed to get them to the door of our shop and the ones beside us.

“If it wasn’t for them it would have just run through the shop.”

Alison added: “Once we were able to get in we managed to keep as much of the water out as we could.

“So it could have been a lot worse, but we shouldn’t have to live with the fear this is going to happen every time there’s heavy rain.

Forfar town centre flooding
Muddy water poured through the door of town centre premises. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“The last two really heavy storms have flooded the town centre.

“We need a meeting with the council for them to come out and see where the problem is coming from.

“Water just comes running down the Lour Road and there’s nothing to stop it from flooding the town centre.

Forfar floods clean-up
Contractors involved in the clean up after floods closed part of the town centre. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“If it hadn’t been for those neighbours it 100% would have been a lot worse for all of us.”

Series of thunderstorms

The evening drama came after flood chaos earlier in the day which saw mud and rocks swamp the main A932 Dundee Road leading into the town.

Forfar flooding
A932 Dundee Road in Forfar covered in mud from a landslide.

It was still closed on Wednesday morning.

The storms left the junction of Old Halkerton Road and Westfield Loan a mudbath.

Angus Council warned drivers that a number of roads across the district were still either closed or badly affected by floodwater.

More pictures of Forfar’s flood chaos aftermath.

Forfar flooding aftermath
The aftermath of flooding at the junction of Westfield Loan and Old Halkerton Road. Pic: Graham Brown/ DCT Media.
Forfar flooding clean up
The clean-up at Westfield Place. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Forfar town centre floods
A sea of mud in Forfar town centre. Pic: Alison Russo Brown.
Forfar town centre flooding
Part of the town centre was closed overnight. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Forfar town centre flood clean-up
Town centre businesses were back up and running as the clean-up continued. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

