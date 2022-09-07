Forfar flooding: Call for action after businesses deluged for second time in three years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second Forfar town centre mop-up in three years has prompted a call for a flood summit to prevent a repeat of the problem.

Businesses were swamped on Tuesday night after a day of torrential storms in Angus.

The rains left some rural roads still closed on Wednesday.

But it was premises on Forfar’s West High Street which bore the brunt.

It was a repeat of the costly fate they suffered when flash floods struck in 2019.

Thigh-high floodwater

Businesswoman Alison Russo Brown had to wade through thigh-high floodwater to save her Boyz-Zone Barbers from serious damage.

She hailed neighbours for preventing a disaster.

“We were hit by a flash flood three years ago and it’s horrendous that this has happened again,” said Alison.

“It was a complete nightmare last night – but it could have been a lot worse.

“I got a phone call from residents opposite the shop about 7.15pm to say that the water was pouring down the street again.

“But they knew where the sandbags were and they had managed to get them to the door of our shop and the ones beside us.

“If it wasn’t for them it would have just run through the shop.”

Alison added: “Once we were able to get in we managed to keep as much of the water out as we could.

“So it could have been a lot worse, but we shouldn’t have to live with the fear this is going to happen every time there’s heavy rain.

“The last two really heavy storms have flooded the town centre.

“We need a meeting with the council for them to come out and see where the problem is coming from.

“Water just comes running down the Lour Road and there’s nothing to stop it from flooding the town centre.

“If it hadn’t been for those neighbours it 100% would have been a lot worse for all of us.”

Series of thunderstorms

The evening drama came after flood chaos earlier in the day which saw mud and rocks swamp the main A932 Dundee Road leading into the town.

It was still closed on Wednesday morning.

The storms left the junction of Old Halkerton Road and Westfield Loan a mudbath.

Angus Council warned drivers that a number of roads across the district were still either closed or badly affected by floodwater.

