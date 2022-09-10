Angus Superloos: No comfort for staff facing axe from the area’s last manned toilets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Superloos: No comfort for staff facing axe from the area’s last manned toilets

By Graham Brown
September 10 2022, 5.55am
Angus Council is moving ahead with plans to axe staff at the area's last three manned superloos. Pics: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Angus Council is to go to staff consultation over plans to get rid of the area’s last loo attendants.

Seven staff are facing the axe in the move to make three Superloos unmanned.

The toilets are at the Buttermarket in Forfar, Arbroath’s Market Place and Baltic Street, Montrose.

And a last-ditch attempt by local opposition councillors to try to retain the attendants failed at a meeting of Angus Council.

Baltic Street superloo
Baltic Street superloo in Montrose. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

It was made amidst fears the town centre loos could become vandal-hit drug or drinking dens.

But council chiefs say that didn’t happen in other Angus towns which lost their Superloos.

And the cost-cutting move will save the council more than £60,000.

Referral to full council

Arbroath councillor David Fairweather took the matter to full council after a previous communities committee decision to begin the staff consultation.

He wanted to see an options appraisal carried out which might allow attendants to be kept on.

“Not all of the Forfar, Arbroath or Montrose members got the chance to have their say at that time,” the former council leader said.

Market Place Superloo in Arbroath.
Market Place Superloo in Arbroath. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

“I have been approached by people and read in the press the real worries people have that these toilets will be drinking and drug dens.

“I don’t want to be coming back within months saying we have paid out the saving of £61,000 in the cost of repairs, vandalism and other things.”

Montrose councillor Tommy Stewart added: “We have already put in what were supposed to be vandal-proof toilets in Forfar and Montrose and they have been hit.

“Baltic Street in Montrose is not covered by CCTV and it concerns me that we might end up spending more fixing vandalised toilets than we’re going to save here.”

Visitor numbers at the three Superloos have plummeted.

The busiest toilet is the Buttermarket but user numbers dropped from more than 28,000 in 2016/17 to less than 23,000 in 2018/19.

And the council subsidy for every user continues to rise.

It costs the authority £2.41 for every customer at Baltic Street in Montrose.

Market Place in Arbroath is £2.21 and the Buttermarket £1.71.

The 30p charge for using a Superloo has not returned since the pandemic.

Vandalism concerns dismissed

Communities convener Mark MacDonald said officers had considered the vandalism risk in delivering the report recommending the toilets become unmanned.

“Vandalism shouldn’t be a reason for us not making decisions,” said the Carnoustie councillor.

“There is to be regular checks by the community safety team and the environmental health cleaning team.

“The people of Brechin and Kirriemuir had this decision taken many years ago and there has been no significant issues with the facilities in those towns.

“This is to keep the toilets there and what we are looking for is to reduce the high cost.

“It costs £2.21 every time someone goes for a pee in Arbroath, £1.71 in Forfar and £2.41 in Montrose.

“It’s not sustainable – we’ve got to look at ways of keeping the toilets open.”

The council also wants to bring more businesses on board a ‘comfort partnership’ scheme which allows people to use their toilers.

But there are just four premises across the whole of Angus which are currently involved in the scheme.

Councillors voted 13-12 to consult with staff over making the Superloos unmanned.

Attendants could be deployed to other roles or offered early retirement or voluntary redundancy.

