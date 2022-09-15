136-house Muir Homes plan for Forfar’s Westfield put on hold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
136-house Muir Homes plan for Forfar’s Westfield put on hold

By Graham Brown
September 15 2022, 5.55am Updated: September 15 2022, 9.22am
The greenfield site lies opposite Forfar textile firm Don & Low. Pic: Google/Angus Council.
The greenfield site lies opposite Forfar textile firm Don & Low. Pic: Google/Angus Council.

Controversial plans for 136 new houses on the edge of Forfar have been put on hold.

Muir Homes is bidding for a green light from Angus councillors for their Westfield Loan development.

It’s the first stage in a long-awaited project which could bring 300 houses to the western edge of Forfar.

But Angus planning officials urged the area’s development standards committee to reject the application.

The Westfield Loan greenfield site with town textile firm Don and Low opposite. Pic: Google.

It came after a noise assessment suggested more than 50 houses would have to keep their windows shut to block out noise from the busy Glamis Road and the factories of Forfar’s biggest employer opposite.

And the proposal was dropped from this week’s planning committee agenda before it could be discussed by councillors.

Design and noise issues

Textile firm Don & Low operate to the north of the farmland site where Muir Homes plan to build.

The company, which employs around 450 people and has a £60 million annual turnover, initially opposed the Westfield scheme.

It feared potential complaints about factory noise from the new houses could put its round-the-clock operations at risk.

Westfield Loan housing Forfar
The housing is planned for the west of existing homes at Westfield Loan.

But the firm withdrew its opposition.

It said it was happy with mitigation conditions including a three-metre bund topped by a two-metre fence on the Glamis Road frontage.

The farmland stretching towards the Forfar bypass is zoned for housing.

Angus officials say the scheme will help address the district’s housing shortfall.

However, the council’s own environmental health unit is against the plan.

It is unhappy more than 50 of the new houses will have to keep their windows shut for noise levels to be acceptable.

And planners say the Muir masterplan has “significant design failings”.

Muir Homes have yet to comment on the reasons for withdrawal and if revised plans will be submitted.

Rival developer Scotia Homes plans to develop another Westfield site which would add a further 125 new homes.

