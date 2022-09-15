136-house Muir Homes plan for Forfar’s Westfield put on hold

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Controversial plans for 136 new houses on the edge of Forfar have been put on hold.

Muir Homes is bidding for a green light from Angus councillors for their Westfield Loan development.

It’s the first stage in a long-awaited project which could bring 300 houses to the western edge of Forfar.

But Angus planning officials urged the area’s development standards committee to reject the application.

It came after a noise assessment suggested more than 50 houses would have to keep their windows shut to block out noise from the busy Glamis Road and the factories of Forfar’s biggest employer opposite.

And the proposal was dropped from this week’s planning committee agenda before it could be discussed by councillors.

Design and noise issues

Textile firm Don & Low operate to the north of the farmland site where Muir Homes plan to build.

The company, which employs around 450 people and has a £60 million annual turnover, initially opposed the Westfield scheme.

It feared potential complaints about factory noise from the new houses could put its round-the-clock operations at risk.

But the firm withdrew its opposition.

It said it was happy with mitigation conditions including a three-metre bund topped by a two-metre fence on the Glamis Road frontage.

The farmland stretching towards the Forfar bypass is zoned for housing.

Angus officials say the scheme will help address the district’s housing shortfall.

However, the council’s own environmental health unit is against the plan.

It is unhappy more than 50 of the new houses will have to keep their windows shut for noise levels to be acceptable.

And planners say the Muir masterplan has “significant design failings”.

Muir Homes have yet to comment on the reasons for withdrawal and if revised plans will be submitted.

Rival developer Scotia Homes plans to develop another Westfield site which would add a further 125 new homes.