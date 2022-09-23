Monifieth High School pupils’ art stops rail passengers in their tracks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arty Monifieth High School youngsters have got a new platform for their talent.

Passengers at the town station can now enjoy a series of posters beside the east coast main line.

They follow a travel theme and were designed as part of a community project involving the school, Monifieth Rotary Club and ScotRail.

Rotarian Stuart Robison said: “This all started about 18 months ago when the idea was raised.

“A competition was then organised by the art department at Monifieth High.

“The challenge set to S2 pupils was to enter a drawing on the theme of Travel from Monifieth station.”

Judges’ tough task

More than 60 entries were put forward.

It gave the Rotary and High School judging panel a tough task.

“All of the drawings were of a very high standard and a credit to the pupils who took part,” said Stuart.

And an additional poster highlights Monifieth’s links to not only its famous medal golf course but the wider area.

Solomon Cuma, Eva Richardson, Cara Tugman, Unity McDowell, Eve Sandeman and Becky Baxter were the winning pupils.

Rotarians including president Neil Ferguson, High School head teacher Andrew Dingwall and principal teacher Andrew Latto as well as ScotRail operations training manager Sandra Rutherford joined the youngsters to celebrate their success.

The pupils received gift vouchers for their winning efforts.

More pictures by Kim Cessford of the award-winning posters.