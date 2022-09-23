Monifieth High School pupils’ art stops rail passengers in their tracks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Monifieth High School pupils’ art stops rail passengers in their tracks

By Graham Brown
September 23 2022, 5.55am Updated: September 23 2022, 8.29am
Monifieth High pupils now have their art on display at the town station. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Arty Monifieth High School youngsters have got a new platform for their talent.

Arty Monifieth High School youngsters have got a new platform for their talent.

Passengers at the town station can now enjoy a series of posters beside the east coast main line.

They follow a travel theme and were designed as part of a community project involving the school, Monifieth Rotary Club and ScotRail.

Rotarian Stuart Robison said: “This all started about 18 months ago when the idea was raised.

Monifieth High School art competition
The winning pupils were invited to see their posters in place at Monifieth station. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“A competition was then organised by the art department at Monifieth High.

“The challenge set to S2 pupils was to enter a drawing on the theme of Travel from Monifieth station.”

Judges’ tough task

More than 60 entries were put forward.

It gave the Rotary and High School judging panel a tough task.

“All of the drawings were of a very high standard and a credit to the pupils who took part,” said Stuart.

Stuart Robison and Neil Ferguson of Monifieth Rotary Club, Solomon Cuma, Eva Richardson, Unity McDowell, Cara Tugman, Monifieth High principal teacher Andrew Latto and school head teacher Andrew Dingwall. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

And an additional poster highlights Monifieth’s links to not only its famous medal golf course but the wider area.

Solomon Cuma, Eva Richardson, Cara Tugman, Unity McDowell, Eve Sandeman and Becky Baxter were the winning pupils.

Rotarians including president Neil Ferguson, High School head teacher Andrew Dingwall and principal teacher Andrew Latto as well as ScotRail operations training manager Sandra Rutherford joined the youngsters to celebrate their success.

The pupils received gift vouchers for their winning efforts.

More pictures by Kim Cessford of the award-winning posters.

Monifieth station posters
Cara Tugman stands proudly beside her poster.
Monifieth station posters
Solomon Cuma and his artwork.
Monifieth High School art at local station
Unity McDowell’s bright poster.
Monifieth High art competition
Eva Richardson’s prize-winning design.
Monifieth station posters
The winning pupils with Sandra Rutherford of ScotRail, Monifieth Rotary president Neil Richardson and Rotarian Stuart Robison who organised the competition.

Editor's Picks