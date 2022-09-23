Arbroath cliffs dog rescue to feature in BBC TV series

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The rescue of a dog after it fell from cliffs at Arbroath is to feature in a BBC TV series.

The latest episode of Saving Lives at Sea – which showcases the work of lifeboat crews across the UK – will tell the story of the incident from the point of view of the RNLI.

Footage captured on helmet cameras worn by the crew will give viewers an insight into the RNLI’s work.

The rescue featured Skye the cocker spaniel, who plunged from the clifftop while on a walk with her owner.

The Arbroath lifeboat crew was joined by coastguard teams from Arbroath, Dundee and Stonehaven as they tried to help the pooch.

They had to navigate a narrow gully within the cliffs to reach rocks where Skye had climbed to safety.

However, the gully was narrower than the lifeboat, so one of the crew had to enter the water to recover the dog.

The show will feature interviews with the rescuers.

Michael Marr, Arbroath RNLI volunteer coxswain – who will feature in the upcoming

episode – said: “‘Our lifesaving work would not be possible without donations from the public and we are delighted to be able to share a frontline view of the rescues they support with their kind generosity.”

Saving Lives at Sea is on BBC Two on Thursday September 29 at 8pm and will also be available on iPlayer.