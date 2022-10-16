Brechin photographers snap up honours in club competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brechin photographers snap up honours in club competition

By Graham Brown
October 16 2022, 8.30am Updated: October 16 2022, 4.57pm
Knickerbrook, Oulton Park took first place in Division 2. Image: Steve Carle, Montrose.
Brechin Photographic Society members put their work under the lens for the first round of the club’s annual image competition.

Chris Bell from Deeside Camera Club was the guest judge.

The competition produced an impressive selection of images and members welcomed Chris’s valuable feedback.

BPS was founded in 1888 and is one of the oldest amateur photography clubs in Scotland.

Brechin photo society
Swan took first place Division 1. Image: Iain McLachlan, Fern.

And it is enjoying a growing membership for a full programme of competitions, tuition and other events.

Meetings take place weekly between September and April and monthly from May to August.

More details about the club can be found at brechinphotographicsociety.com

Winning images from the BPS competition.

seagull with fish
Catch of the Day was second equal in Division 1. Image: James Anderson, Brechin.
Red Damselfly
Large Red Damselfly was second equal in Division 1. Image: Jock Elliott, Brechin.
Blue tit
Tit on a Twig took second place in Division 2. Image: Steve Carle, Montrose.
Brechin photographic society
First View of Vic Falls was commended and judge’s choice in Division 1. Image: Paul Thomson, Edzell.

 

