Brechin photographers snap up honours in club competition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin Photographic Society members put their work under the lens for the first round of the club’s annual image competition.

Chris Bell from Deeside Camera Club was the guest judge.

The competition produced an impressive selection of images and members welcomed Chris’s valuable feedback.

BPS was founded in 1888 and is one of the oldest amateur photography clubs in Scotland.

And it is enjoying a growing membership for a full programme of competitions, tuition and other events.

Meetings take place weekly between September and April and monthly from May to August.

More details about the club can be found at brechinphotographicsociety.com

Winning images from the BPS competition.