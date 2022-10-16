Police closed section of Montrose for several hours over ‘suspicious package’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Police closed section of Montrose for several hours over ‘suspicious package’

By Amie Flett
October 16 2022, 3.28pm Updated: October 16 2022, 4.57pm
A suspicious package was found at Union Street in Montrose. Image: Google Maps
A suspicious package was found at Union Street in Montrose. Image: Google Maps

Police closed a number roads in Montrose for seven hours after a suspicious package was sent to an address.

Officers were called to Union Street in Montrose on Saturday evening following reports of a suspicious package that had been sent to a property.

A number of roads in the neighbourhood around Union Street, near Montrose Football Club, were closed until 3.30am while police carried out investigations.

Police find ‘no danger’ around suspicious package

It was later found there was no risk.

Police say they are now carrying out further enquiries into the incident

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 8.30pm on Saturday police were called to the Union Street area of Montrose, following a report of a suspicious package sent to an address.

“Emergency services attended and a number of neighbouring roads were closed until around 3.30am on Sunday.

“It was established that there was no danger and further enquiries are now ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Stewart Murdoch gives Gayle instruction in how to sail model boats on Forfar loch. Picture: Kim Cessford.
Forfar loch: Sailing model boats is trickier than it looks!
Knickerbrook, Oulton Park took first place in Division 2. Image: Steve Carle, Montrose.
Brechin photographers snap up honours in club competition
NHS Tayside want to clear the Brechin Infirmary site for housing. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Infirmary radiation risk dismissed as health chiefs await demolition decision
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach's repeated X7 cancellations
Lee Mitchell.
Dramatic footage shows Arbroath joiner Lee Mitchell's 55mph Knockhill crash
Bobby Linn and Lois Caird with the prize Fray Bentos pie.
Arbroath fan Lois reacts to viral Fray Bentos picture with Bobby Linn
Lateral flow test kit showing a positive test result
Covid Scotland: Dundee case numbers decline as rest of Tayside and Fife rises
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: What's going on at the site of 'Dundee's Berlin Wall'?
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a 'Flying Banana' train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath

Most Read

1
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
2
Djoum could face Ross County. Image: SNS
Dundee United sign ex-Hearts ace Arnaud Djoum
3
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
2
4
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee Marks & Spencer attempted murder accused in court
5
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sausage dog crime
6
Dundee pensioner Ernie McKay and Leann Sutherland with Still Game DVD
Still Game stars sign gift for Dundee pensioner who missed chance to meet comedy…
7
Giffen Park has amazing views. Image: Susan Morton.
Amazing waterfront house has Dysart’s best views and stunning extension
8
The pan seared seabass from The Shackleton Restaurant at 172 the Caird in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Sail back in time with Sir Ernest Shackleton’s crew at The Caird…
2
9
The X7 is used by communities along the coast from Dundee to Aberdeen. Image: Heather Fowlie / DC Thomson.
Stranded Angus commuters hit out at Stagecoach’s repeated X7 cancellations
10
Staff members on strike at Dundee University
Dundee University bosses accused of ‘derecognising’ unions as their salaries soar

More from The Courier

Police are carrying out enquiries on Morgan Place in Dundee following the unexplained death of a teenage girl. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Police probe unexplained sudden death of teenage girl in Dundee
Jim Lamb of Edinburgh Cider with one of the many pints poured during the day.
24 best pictures of Skotoberfest at Dundee's Bonar Hall
Tony Watt applauds the travelling fans. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines tick off major milestone and '117 cap'…
Dunfermline celebrate after Sam Fisher's cross deflects into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Sam Fisher, subs, all-out defence and consistency - 4 talking points from Dunfermline v…
Zach Robinson celebrates making it 2-1 (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points as Dundee come up with big answers to grab crucial victory…
James McPake was delighted for his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake says FC Edinburgh's approach shows 'huge respect' to his Dunfermline players
Capability Scotland is planning to move from its facility on Isla Road (left) to Bertha Park to the Bertha Park area. Image Capability Scotland/Emma Duncan.
Plans revealed for new £25m assisted living apartments in Perth's Bertha Park
The Markinch biomass plant. Image: DC Thomson.
Environment bosses defend Markinch dust monitoring decision
brownie recipe.
Sweet treats: Try Mary Berry’s ultimate chocolate brownies recipe
Bill Garnock and Jamie Wild, co-founders of Feragaia.
Feragaia: Fife alcohol free spirit boss outlines growth plans

Editor's Picks

Most Commented