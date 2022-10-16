Police closed section of Montrose for several hours over ‘suspicious package’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police closed a number roads in Montrose for seven hours after a suspicious package was sent to an address.

Officers were called to Union Street in Montrose on Saturday evening following reports of a suspicious package that had been sent to a property.

A number of roads in the neighbourhood around Union Street, near Montrose Football Club, were closed until 3.30am while police carried out investigations.

Police find ‘no danger’ around suspicious package

It was later found there was no risk.

Police say they are now carrying out further enquiries into the incident

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 8.30pm on Saturday police were called to the Union Street area of Montrose, following a report of a suspicious package sent to an address.

“Emergency services attended and a number of neighbouring roads were closed until around 3.30am on Sunday.

“It was established that there was no danger and further enquiries are now ongoing.”