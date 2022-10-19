Nearly 40,000 pink-footed geese flock to Montrose Basin on winter migration but how are they counted?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nearly 40,000 pink-footed geese flock to Montrose Basin on winter migration but how are they counted?

By Graham Brown
October 19 2022, 12.48pm Updated: October 19 2022, 2.41pm
The migrating autumn visitors fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid
The migrating autumn visitors fill the skyline over Montrose. Image: Paul Reid

Numbers of pink-footed geese touching down in Angus on their winter migration have hit almost 40,000.

For the past month the amazing dawn and dusk spectacle of thousands of birds taking off and landing has had folk flocking to Montrose Basin.

The geese start arriving in mid-September from breeding grounds in Iceland and Greenland.

Numbers generally peak in mid-October.

And last weekend the goose count at the Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve was a huge 37,224.

Record total in 2016

The figure is some way shy of the reserve’s record tally of around 90,000 in 2016.

But Montrose Basin visitor centre assistant manager Joanna Peaker says the noisy V-shaped skeins have still proved a big draw with visitors.

“Our peak so far this year was 37,224 on Saturday,” said Joanna.

“Our volunteer goose counting team will be out again this Sunday for the Icelandic goose census.

Montrose Basin pink-footed geese
Thousands of pink-footed geese taking off and landing at Montrose is a noisy spectacle. Image: Ron Mitchell

“We have put on a number of events around the annual goose migration and they have all done really well.”

And this weekend is the last chance for visitors to enjoy late opening of the reserve visitor centre until 7pm.

There is also a Wild Geese and Other Tales event with local storyteller Cara Roberts on October 23.

In the next few weeks, many of the ‘pinkies’ will head further south to spend the winter months on the coastal flats of places such as Norfolk.

But up to 10,000 could stick around in Angus, wintering here before flying back north in early spring.

How do you tot up a flock of 30,000-plus?

“There are a couple different types of ‘goose count’ we do at Montrose Basin,” says Joanne.

“One is an estimate done by the ranger at dawn just before the geese take off for the day.

“Over the years he’s become very experienced in counting the geese and is able to look at a group and estimate the number based on the size.

Pink-footed gees at Montrose
Just one of the 35,000-plus pinkies which have visited Montrose this autumn. Image: Ron Mitchell

“So he knows what a thousand geese looks like and he can multiply it up from there.

“The other way we do it is for our volunteer goose counters to go out and station themselves at their own part of the basin before sunrise and count them as they take off.

“They are counted as they fly over the counter’s zone – so it means they aren’t double counted.

“All the zones are then added up to give us the total and the accurate number such as this year’s 37,224 on Saturday.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

