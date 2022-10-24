Eric Reid worked the land around Arbroath for most of his life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eric John Reid, who spent a lifetime in agriculture in Angus, has died aged 93.

He worked full time on farms for 51 years and then in retirement, accompanied his son delivering agricultural machinery around the county.

This allowed him to keep up with all the farm news and developments.

Eric also devoted much of his retirement to cultivating his allotment, where he grew vegetables for family and friends.

He was born in August, 1929 at Balconnel farm, Brechin, to William and Sarah Reid and grew up with siblings Jean, Cath, Maureen and Bill.

Career beginnings

When he left school aged 14, Eric went straight into farming. It was an occupation he loved and made a successful career of.

Over the years he worked at at Panlathy Mill, Carnoustie, Westhills, Carmyllie, and then at Carnegie Farm, Carmyllie, where he remained until his retiral and from where he was awarded a long-service certificate.

It was during the course of his farm work that Eric met his future wife, Nan.

He was working the land and Nan was employed in the farmhouse when romance blossomed.

Like many couples at that time, Eric and Nan would meet under H Samuel’s clock in Dundee on a Saturday, go for chips and then visit the cinema.

Marriage

They married at Panbride Church, Carnoustie, in 1960, set up home at Panlathy Mill and went on to have two of a family, Eric and Malcolm.

Known as a highly conscientious worker throughout his life, Eric was even known to take his children’s prams into the tattie fields.

Nan and Eric went to live in Arbroath when he retired aged 65 but he remained active on the land, gardening at Panmure Estate and joining his son Eric on his machinery rounds.

What little leisure time Eric had was spent listening to accordion music, often at Ogilvy Arms, Kirriemuir.

Holidays were spent caravanning when the family was young and, in later years, Eric and Nan enjoyed trips around Europe including to the Rhine and Cyprus.

Tribute

Annette Gordon, minister at Panbride Church, who conducted Eric’s funeral service, said in her tribute: “Eric was always a source of great knowledge and encouragement to his sons, guiding them through life and they say it was their dad’s support and advice that made them the men they are today.

“Eric has been laid to rest in accordance with his wishes next to the ploughed furrow where his wife Nan picked tatties and with views of Carmyllie and the Scryne, the land he farmed and worked on all his days.”

