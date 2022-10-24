Eric Reid worked the land around Arbroath for most of his life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Eric Reid worked the land around Arbroath for most of his life

By Chris Ferguson
October 24 2022, 10.30am Updated: October 24 2022, 1.13pm
Eric Reid spent his life working the land in Angus.
Eric Reid spent his life working the land in Angus.

Eric John Reid, who spent a lifetime in agriculture in Angus, has died aged 93.

He worked full time on farms for 51 years and then in retirement, accompanied his son delivering agricultural machinery around the county.

This allowed him to keep up with all the farm news and developments.

Eric also devoted much of his retirement to cultivating his allotment, where he grew vegetables for family and friends.

He was born in August, 1929 at Balconnel farm, Brechin, to William and Sarah Reid and grew up with siblings Jean, Cath, Maureen and Bill.

Career beginnings

When he left school aged 14, Eric went straight into farming. It was an occupation he loved and made a successful career of.

Over the years he worked at at Panlathy Mill, Carnoustie, Westhills, Carmyllie, and then at Carnegie Farm, Carmyllie, where he remained until his retiral and from where he was awarded a long-service certificate.

It was during the course of his farm work that Eric met his future wife, Nan.

He was working the land and Nan was employed in the farmhouse when romance blossomed.

Like many couples at that time, Eric and Nan would meet under H Samuel’s clock in Dundee on a Saturday, go for chips and then visit the cinema.

Marriage

They married at Panbride Church, Carnoustie, in 1960, set up home at Panlathy Mill and went on to have two of a family, Eric and Malcolm.

Known as a highly conscientious worker throughout his life, Eric was even known to take his children’s prams into the tattie fields.

Nan and Eric went to live in Arbroath when he retired aged 65 but he remained active on the land, gardening at Panmure Estate and joining his son Eric on his machinery rounds.

What little leisure time Eric had was spent listening to accordion music, often at Ogilvy Arms, Kirriemuir.

Holidays were spent caravanning when the family was young and, in later years, Eric and Nan enjoyed trips around Europe including to the Rhine and Cyprus.

Tribute

Annette Gordon, minister at Panbride Church, who conducted Eric’s funeral service, said in her tribute: “Eric was always a source of great knowledge and encouragement to his sons, guiding them through life and they say it was their dad’s support and advice that made them the men they are today.

“Eric has been laid to rest in accordance with his wishes next to the ploughed furrow where his wife Nan picked tatties and with views of Carmyllie and the Scryne, the land he farmed and worked on all his days.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

A CCTV still showing Kevin Campbell, who was last seen in Montrose. Image: Police Scotland.
Specialist police officers join search for 'much-loved son' missing in Montrose
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
Sanjay Samani at an Arbroath Hustings in 2015.
Former Lib Dem parliamentary hopeful shoved wife during outburst at divided Perthshire home
Forfar Day Care Centre vice-chairperson Liz Ross enjoys a laugh with 79-year-old Evelyn Balfour.
35 years of support and success celebrated at Forfar Day Care Centre
Former Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Bob Maiden.
Bob Maiden obituary: Former Royal Bank chief who had his roots in Montrose
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 25102022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/10/2022
LISTEN: Alistair Heather rounds on 'greedy' Dundee landlords
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
'Brain on Fire' illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
Ian Drape, Greg Mitchell, Jock Buist and Jim Gordon are all regulars at Forfar Indoor Bowling Club. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Meet the players in their 90s keeping Forfar Indoor Bowling Club on a roll
Simon Pringle and Amanda Kopel at Gayfield where Frank Kopel was a player/coach in the early 80s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Far-travelled Arab Simon has taken Frank's Law message to 30 countries around the globe…
NHS Tayside has delivered one million Covid vaccines across Dundee, Angus, and Perth and Kinross. Image: NHS Tayside.
Over 50s now eligible for Covid booster vaccine - but how do you book…

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Eric Reid spent his life working the land in Angus.
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2
Courier - News - Jake Keith - Cosp Space Big Coat Project - CR0039080 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Rev Cannon Kenneth Gibson at the Cosy Space, Big Coat Project in St Mary Magdalene Church, Dundee - Monday 24th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dundee 'heat map' to pinpoint all city's warm banks in battle against fuel poverty
Photo shows a woman with her head in her hands and a table covered in bills and final demand letters.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Threatening letters don't help anyone in a cost of living crisis
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City 'as good as any League Two side', says Euan Spark as barista…
Tracey Pedder has opened Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
Fife woman launches takeaway after 30 years in social care
EnerQuip managing director Andrew Robins. Image: Enerquip.
New jobs tipped after acquisition of Fife machining firm
Peter Pawlett is recovering from surgery to correct his Achilles injury.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Dundee United reserves as Pars go top and…
photo shows police officers circling a Home Office immigration enforcement van to protect it from protesters in Kenmure Street, Glasgow.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Shrinking Scotland can't afford to share Westminster's 'hostile environment' on immigration

Editor's Picks

Most Commented