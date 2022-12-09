100 Ukrainian refugees could be rehomed in grounds of former Arbroath school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Up to 100 Ukrainian refugees could be rehomed in the grounds of a former school in Arbroath.

Angus Council is being asked to take part in a Scottish Government pilot to help those displaced by the war with Russia.

It could see as many as 75 temporary “modular” buildings being placed on the site of the former St Thomas RC Primary on Seaton Road to house the refugees, for about a year.

Good transport links and access to English classes

Councillors are being asked to approve the plans at a meeting next week.

Officials say the site has been chosen due to its good transport links and local access to English classes.

The site could be operational by January.

More than 200 people who have fled the war in Ukraine have already settled in Angus.

‘Much-needed accommodation’

Mark Armstrong, deputy chief executive for Angus Council, said: “Across Angus, households and whole communities have welcomed and supported displaced people from Ukraine for many months.

“This proposal being put before council will add to our welcome and provide much-needed additional accommodation for people who have had to flee their country due to the war.”

The school closed in 2020 when St Thomas youngsters joined Hayshead Primary pupils on the new £14 million shared campus at Abbey View.

The building remains standing, despite previous calls for it to be bulldozed.

The site has been earmarked for about 40 new council houses.