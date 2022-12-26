Family of missing Leon Gibson informed as body found in Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of missing man, Leon Gibson, have been informed after a body was found in Arbroath.

The body was found in the Hercules Den area at 11am on Monday morning.

Police say investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.

Police launched an appeal for the missing 21-year-old earlier in the day after he was last seen in the Hercules Den area at around 6.45am..

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 11am on Monday, the body of a man was recovered from a burn in the Hercules Den area of Arbroath.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however, the family of Leon Gibson, 21, who was reported missing from Arbroath in the early hours of this morning, have been informed.

“Enquiries in to the cause of his death, which police are not treating as suspicious at this time, are continuing. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”