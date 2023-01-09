Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan

By Lottie Hood
January 9 2023, 10.58am
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney

Children’s book Peter Pan has been flagged with “trigger warnings” by Aberdeen University.

While the adventures of Peter, the boy who never grew up in Kirriemuir-born JM. Barrie’s 1904 play and novel, has captured many children’s imagination, the university is concerned that students might find the content to be distressing.

The university did not expand on the warning except to say it is concerned that students might find the “odd perspectives on gender” to be “emotionally challenging”.

It is one of many books, ballets, and films that have been issued with warnings by the university.

Many have criticised the move and have said the university is infected with the “woke virus”.

MP ‘baffled’ by university’s decision

The warning was discovered through a freedom of information request by The Scottish Mail on Sunday, which also found alerts for other works.

These include Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Sunset Song, Treasure Island, The Railway Children and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Warnings and alerts are issued on the grounds that “the texts on this course include material you may find distressing on issues including racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, colonialism, slavery, violence”.

Peter Pan author, JM Barrie. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen University graduate and MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Andrew Bowie, told the The Scottish Mail on Sunday he was “baffled” by the decision.

“I re-read Peter Pan last year and it’s one of my favourite book,” he said. “So I am baffled by any decision to warn students away from its study.

“Undergraduates should be sufficiently intellectually mature to understand the tension
between innocence and experience in Peter Pan.”

MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Andrew Bowie. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

This is not the first time Aberdeen University has issued warnings for reading material.

Last year, the university advised that The Classic Fairy Tales contains “cruelty to animals and animal death”. Other universities have also issued such alerts.

However, some say there is a big difference between warnings of offensive material and material which might trigger individual upset.

A sign that reads 'University of Aberdeen'
Aberdeen University said students are “empowered” to make their own decision on the texts. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen University responded saying the warnings allow them to explore more controversial topics in a “supportive environment”.

A University of Aberdeen spokeswoman said: “Students are informed about the content of the texts and, as critically mature adults, they are empowered to make their own decision about which text to read.

“This approach enables us to explore controversial topics that could otherwise be difficult to address in an inclusive and supportive environment.

“Our guidelines on content warnings were developed in collaboration with student representatives and we have never had any complaints about them – on the contrary students have expressed their admiration for our approach.

“Our content warnings reflect the fact that every student is different, and do not seek to tell them what they should or should not find challenging.”

