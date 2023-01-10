Angus planners approve nine-house project for former Inverkeilor farm steading site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus planners approve nine-house project for former Inverkeilor farm steading site

By Graham Brown
January 10 2023, 5.55am Updated: January 10 2023, 1.25pm
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.

Angus planners have given the green light for nine luxury family homes on a former farm steading site in the village of Inverkeilor.

The site off Kirkton Road on the east edge of the village sits beside the road leading to popular Lunan Bay beach.

And the brownfield land has a long planning history stretching back almost 20 years.

A previous developer cleared the old steading buildings to market the land.

Planning permission was previously granted for 18 new houses.

Inverkeilor housing site
The vacant land is allocated for housing. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.

But Arbroath company Moir Construction has halved the number of homes planned for the one-hectare site.

Designs by town firm Voigt Architects show the planned development will be more in keeping with the character of the village.

The company say the detached homes they plan to build are also reflective of current housing market conditions.

The application was approved under delegated authority by Angus planning officials.

Inverkeilor housing layout
The planned layout of the development. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council

Moir Construction’s masterplan features a two-storey four/five bedroom home, four two-storey four-bed houses and three single-storey three-bed properties.

The firm say generous plots will all have south-west facing patios for residents to enjoy the afternoon and evening sun, as well as spectacular local views.

And they are heading into the project with confidence on the back of another local development.

Moir Construction Inverkeilor development
A artist’s impression of the planned development. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.

The agents said: “The houses are based on designs at West Newbigging, by Arbroath which was recently completed by Moir Construction and was a huge success.

“A number of the houses had significant interest when they went to market and there is a list of people who missed out.

“This has allowed the applicant to purchase and progress the development site with confidence.”

Developer contributions

Access will be taken from the U481 out of the village.

There will be 24 parking spaces in total across the new development.

Angus roads officials said they had no objections over road traffic and pedestrian safety.

The size of the development takes it over the council’s affordable housing threshold.

But the nature of the planned houses means the applicant will pay a commuted sum to the council rather than building affordable homes.

A condition attached to the newly-granted permission also requires a £745 per house contribution towards the cost of an extension to Arbroath sports centre.

And a further £42,000 will be paid in total to improve public park provision in the village.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
'Shining' attack knifeman on tag for refusing to keep away from wife in Arbroath
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Montrose Men's Shed brimming with ambition for future beyond Ropey past
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Farmer hits out as Hong Kong bans Angus poultry over avian flu fears
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
'Depraved' Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Stage set for Tayside Symphony Orchestra return to Forfar's Reid Hall after three-year Covid…
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Any takers for Taz? Tayside SSPCA's python plea to find perfect home for seven-year-old…
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Closure of all Angus schools next Friday confirmed for another day of teachers' strike…

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
An aerial design image of the planned Inverkeilor homes. Image: Voigt Architects/Angus Council.
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks