Angus planners approve nine-house project for former Inverkeilor farm steading site

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus planners have given the green light for nine luxury family homes on a former farm steading site in the village of Inverkeilor.

The site off Kirkton Road on the east edge of the village sits beside the road leading to popular Lunan Bay beach.

And the brownfield land has a long planning history stretching back almost 20 years.

A previous developer cleared the old steading buildings to market the land.

Planning permission was previously granted for 18 new houses.

But Arbroath company Moir Construction has halved the number of homes planned for the one-hectare site.

Designs by town firm Voigt Architects show the planned development will be more in keeping with the character of the village.

The company say the detached homes they plan to build are also reflective of current housing market conditions.

The application was approved under delegated authority by Angus planning officials.

Moir Construction’s masterplan features a two-storey four/five bedroom home, four two-storey four-bed houses and three single-storey three-bed properties.

The firm say generous plots will all have south-west facing patios for residents to enjoy the afternoon and evening sun, as well as spectacular local views.

And they are heading into the project with confidence on the back of another local development.

The agents said: “The houses are based on designs at West Newbigging, by Arbroath which was recently completed by Moir Construction and was a huge success.

“A number of the houses had significant interest when they went to market and there is a list of people who missed out.

“This has allowed the applicant to purchase and progress the development site with confidence.”

Developer contributions

Access will be taken from the U481 out of the village.

There will be 24 parking spaces in total across the new development.

Angus roads officials said they had no objections over road traffic and pedestrian safety.

The size of the development takes it over the council’s affordable housing threshold.

But the nature of the planned houses means the applicant will pay a commuted sum to the council rather than building affordable homes.

A condition attached to the newly-granted permission also requires a £745 per house contribution towards the cost of an extension to Arbroath sports centre.

And a further £42,000 will be paid in total to improve public park provision in the village.