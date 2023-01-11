Rose Croft: Brother’s tribute to Kirriemuir mum who has died aged 36 By Chris Ferguson January 11 2023, 11.00am Updated: January 11 2023, 12.53pm Rose Croft, who has died aged 36. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Most Read 1 Dunfermline’s quarter-final with Dundee called off in last-minute postponement – and fans are furious 2 Perth woman ‘terrified’ after leaving shower to find intruder in her hallway 3 How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view 4 Forfar paedophile ‘willing to do anything’ to avoid prison for latest offence 5 Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash 6 Perthshire fraudster denied four-year relationship in £28k benefits con 7 St Andrews publican warns South Street shake-up could cost staff their jobs 8 Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis 9 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on ‘nightmare’ late call-off against Dunfermline as Dens Park club… 10 Redundancies at Fife textiles firm as it prepares for ‘tough year’ More from The Courier Marcel Oakley backs 'special club' Arbroath for survival - as he returns to Birmingham… Penguin carcass in waste mountain left by collapsed Dundee disposal firm Dundee's cup clash with Dunfermline rescheduled after SPFL Trust Trophy call-off Dundee's £1bn Waterfront: Council leader on what happens next - and why city needs… Interactive map shows next stages of Dundee's Waterfront redevelopment Pictures of secondary school teachers on strike across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife Dundee bar and restaurant Tonic announces closure amid 'troubled times' Raith Rovers mark Lewis Vaughan signing anniversary by revealing details of upcoming testimonial STEVE FINAN: Ninewells parking chaos isn't going away - so why is no one… Tayside mental health service 'a long way' from being fixed Editor's Picks How the luxurious Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry gave movie fans an ocean view Perthshire teen cracked cheekbone of bus driver who had suffered weeks of ‘horrible’ abuse Gareth Bale: Why his R&A role could bring ‘The Golfer’ back to St Andrews 5 of the most affordable four-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire DC Thomson: Revenues increase for Dundee media group Trains north of Perth disrupted due to signalling fault Jamie McGrath hands Dundee United major boost ahead of Hibs clash High-risk Perth child groomer jailed for breaching unpaid work order Dundee manager Gary Bowyer keeping tabs on Sam Fisher’s ‘great’ progress at Dunfermline