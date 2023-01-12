Work to begin to clear trees flattened by Storms Corrie and Malik in Edzell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to clear trees at Edzell Woods is set to begin this month almost a year after Storms Corrie and Malik flattened the area.

When the storms hit last January it caused significant disruption to the Angus village and surrounding areas, with residents left without power and roads blocked.

Tilhill will work on the clearance in two phases. First, the northern half of the woods, which sit closest to the village, will be cleared. Work on the southern half will take place when that is complete.

Dalhousie Estates expects the work to take most of the year.

Looking to the future

Tilhill will also work to protect habitat for red squirrels, by retaining suitable standing trees.

There will also be a programme of replanting work, using Scots pine, Norway spruce, Douglas fir, Sitka spruce and native broadleaves.