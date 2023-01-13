Farmer hits out as Hong Kong bans Angus poultry over avian flu fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Farmer hits out as Hong Kong bans Angus poultry over avian flu fears

By Matteo Bell
January 13 2023, 4.38pm Updated: January 13 2023, 4.43pm
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

An Angus farmer has hit out at Hong Kong officials for banning poultry products from the area, saying similar outbreaks nearby are being “ignored”.

The country announced poultry and eggs from Angus will no longer be imported because of an avian flu outbreak.

Hong Kong’s Centre for Food Safety (CFS) said it had imposed the restriction to protect public health.

The decision has been labelled “excessive” by Louise Nicoll – a farmer who lives near Forfar – as bans were not imposed after outbreaks elsewhere in Scotland.

Import ban on Angus poultry ‘very strange and rather excessive’

Louise owns Newton Farm Holidays, was struck by avian flu last month, forcing her to cull 100 ducks and hens which were mostly kept as pets.

The incident is the only recent outbreak of avian flu recorded in Angus, making the farmer question Hong Kong’s decision to ban imports from the area.

She said: “I don’t understand why Hong Kong would grasp Angus when there’s been no commercial outbreaks.

“It seems very, very strange and rather excessive considering that our hens and ducks were pets and our eggs were for our own use and a few locals that would get from us.

“As far as I’m aware, I’m the only farmer in Angus who’s been impacted.”

Other areas, such as Fife and Perthshire, suffered outbreaks of the virus last month without having bans put in place.

Hong Kong banned imports of Angus poultry earlier this month. Image: Shutterstock.

Louise added: “You just need to go on to the (Scottish) government’s avian flu list and they actually list everywhere that’s affected.

‘It just seems really, really weird’

“There’s been quite a few cases in Aberdeenshire.

“There’s not anything else in Angus that’s been affected, just us.

“It just seems really, really weird.”

The ban was announced by Hong Kong’s Centre for Food Safety on January 9 in an effort to prevent the spread of avian flu to the country.

A spokesperson said: “The CFS has contacted the British authority over the issue and will closely monitor information issued by the WOAH (World Organisation for Animal Health) and the relevant authorities on the avian influenza outbreak.

“Appropriate action will be taken in response to the development of the situation.”

The CFS did not respond to a request for comment over why Angus was selected for the ban.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
'Shining' attack knifeman on tag for refusing to keep away from wife in Arbroath
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Montrose Men's Shed brimming with ambition for future beyond Ropey past
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
'Depraved' Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Stage set for Tayside Symphony Orchestra return to Forfar's Reid Hall after three-year Covid…
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Any takers for Taz? Tayside SSPCA's python plea to find perfect home for seven-year-old…
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Closure of all Angus schools next Friday confirmed for another day of teachers' strike…
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
New support for Fornethy survivors' fight for justice

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Farmer Louise Nicoll. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks