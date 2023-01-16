Crombie Country Park: Work to clear fallen trees at Angus beauty spot could still take months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crombie Country Park: Work to clear fallen trees at Angus beauty spot could still take months

By Matteo Bell
January 16 2023, 3.51pm Updated: January 16 2023, 7.13pm
Fallen trees at Crombie Country Park. Image: James Lamont
Fallen trees at Crombie Country Park. Image: James Lamont

Work to clear fallen trees at an Angus beauty spot could still take months – as workers are “not trained to deal with the size and scale of the issue”.

Dozens of trees have been left blocking some paths at Crombie Country Park, north-east of Monikie, since they were blown over during Storm Arwen in November 2021.

It means people using wheelchairs, bikes and prams are unable to access some areas.

Visitors have previously complained that the trees were posing a health and safety risk, amid fears someone could be “impaled” when trying to climb over one.

The trees were blown down during Storm Arwen. Image: James Lamont

More locals have now come forward to criticise the state of the park.

One woman who visits the area regularly told The Courier: “It’s a tragedy.

“Crombie used to be brilliant – you had all sorts of groups going there.

“There were people in wheelchairs that went around and kids on pushbikes, all sorts of things.

‘It’s been utterly neglected’

“It deserves to be the jewel of Angus but it’s just been utterly neglected.

“It should be accessible to people and it’s a shame that it’s not.”

Colin Knight, senior manager at council arm’s-length body AngusAlive – which runs the site – said: “Following the storm damage, it has been and continues to be a huge challenge that lies in front of us to safely remove the fallen trees and reopen the full path network at the venue.

The reservoir at Crombie Country Park. Image: James Lamont

“Angus Council are currently tendering to receive estimates from arborists and tree surgery specialists and AngusAlive are working in this joint approach with them, to complete a planned approach to tree clearance, the path network reopening and the costs associated with this.

Crombie Country Park is open but we would highlight that care should be taken when visiting the wooded areas of the park with some paths currently inaccessible.

“Our teams are not trained to deal with the size and scale of the issue and the ongoing work with our partners and external companies will be crucial in helping clear the fallen trees in the coming months.”

