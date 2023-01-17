Dead barn owl found inside trap in Angus Glens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Dead barn owl found inside trap in Angus Glens

By Matteo Bell
January 17 2023, 4.56pm Updated: January 17 2023, 6.59pm
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A dead barn owl has been found inside a trap in the Angus Glens.

Police are investigating the discovery on January 8.

The specific location of the trap has not been confirmed.

It is understood the bird was found within a trap designed to capture corvids, a family of birds that includes crows.

Some corvids are considered pests and can be killed by licence-holders in order to protect other species or livestock.

Traps must be checked each day

Under Scottish law, such traps need to be checked at least once a day at intervals of no more than 24 hours.

Any species that are not being targeted and are protected by the law must be released if caught.

Dr Ruth Tingay, who has worked in animal conservation for 30 years and runs a raptor protection blog, says the incident is part of a wider problem with animal trapping.

‘There is very little accountability’

She said: “This happens very often, I’m afraid.

“There needs to be a whole reform of these things and at the moment there is very little accountability.

“It’s frustrating because people have been campaigning against these types of traps for years.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The incident has been reported to police and inquiries are ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Muir Homes bring back revised bid for 159 houses at Westfield in Forfar
Dean Banks outside his restaurant Dean Banks at the Pompadour in Edinburgh.
Arbroath born chef Dean Banks' Edinburgh restaurant picks up top accolade at Food &…
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kirriemuir Photography Club members launch into 2023 with knockout event
Peter Campbell.
Montrose stalker has targeted second woman, court hears
John Clenaghan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus showjumping teacher admits drink-driving and making Ninewells 'bomb' comment
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Friends of Brechin Cathedral building business case to secure future of 800-year-old landmark
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dundee mum's care home treatment before death to be looked at 'urgently'
2
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Carnoustie quiz enthusiast set for Tipping Point appearance
Dundee bins strikes
Angus businesses facing 11% rubbish collection hike and plan to bill builders for bins…

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
A barn owl was found within the trap. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented