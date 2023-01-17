Dead barn owl found inside trap in Angus Glens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dead barn owl has been found inside a trap in the Angus Glens.

Police are investigating the discovery on January 8.

The specific location of the trap has not been confirmed.

It is understood the bird was found within a trap designed to capture corvids, a family of birds that includes crows.

Some corvids are considered pests and can be killed by licence-holders in order to protect other species or livestock.

Traps must be checked each day

Under Scottish law, such traps need to be checked at least once a day at intervals of no more than 24 hours.

Any species that are not being targeted and are protected by the law must be released if caught.

Dr Ruth Tingay, who has worked in animal conservation for 30 years and runs a raptor protection blog, says the incident is part of a wider problem with animal trapping.

‘There is very little accountability’

She said: “This happens very often, I’m afraid.

“There needs to be a whole reform of these things and at the moment there is very little accountability.

“It’s frustrating because people have been campaigning against these types of traps for years.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The incident has been reported to police and inquiries are ongoing.”