Arbroath street sealed off amid ongoing police incident

A multi-emergency response is underway in Arbroath on Monday evening following what police have described as an “ongoing police incident”.

Eyewitnesses reported a large police presence in Millgate Loan in the town at a round 8pm.

The road has been sealed off by officers at the scene and fire crew from Arbroath station as well as paramedics remain on standby.

Police are warning the public to stay clear of the area and to find alternative routes at this time.

A statement issued by Police Scotland read: “Police Scotland officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident in Millgate Loan, Arbroath.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue and Scottish Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

“The public are asked to avoid the area until further notice and seek an alternative route.”

Police, paramedics and fire crew at the scene

A force spokesman added: “We received an alert at 8.05pm to a health related incident in Millgate Loan, Arbroath.

“The incident is ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from police at 8.17pm to give assistance to officers.

“One appliance was despatched from Arbroath station and remains at standby ready to assist if required.”

More to follow.