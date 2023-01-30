Arbroath street sealed off amid ongoing police incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath street sealed off amid ongoing police incident

By Neil Henderson
January 30 2023, 10.17pm Updated: January 30 2023, 10.18pm
Millgate Loan, Arborath. Image Google Street View.
Millgate Loan, Arborath. Image Google Street View.

A multi-emergency response is underway in Arbroath on Monday evening following what police have described as an “ongoing police incident”.

Eyewitnesses reported a large police presence in Millgate Loan in the town at a round 8pm.

The road has been sealed off by officers at the scene and fire crew from Arbroath station as well as paramedics remain on standby.

Police are warning the public to stay clear of the area and to find alternative routes at this time.

A statement issued by Police Scotland read: “Police Scotland officers are currently dealing with an ongoing incident in Millgate Loan, Arbroath.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue and Scottish Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

“The public are asked to avoid the area until further notice and seek an alternative route.”

Police, paramedics and fire crew at the scene

A force spokesman added: “We received an alert at 8.05pm to a health related incident in Millgate Loan, Arbroath.

“The incident is ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from police at 8.17pm to give assistance to officers.

“One appliance was despatched from Arbroath station and remains at standby ready to assist if required.”

More to follow.

 

 

 

