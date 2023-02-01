Angus piper Ailis Sutherland amongst finalists for BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus piper Ailis Sutherland amongst finalists for BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023

By Michael Alexander
February 1 2023, 6.00am
Ailis Sutherland from Kirriemuir is amongst finalists of the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023. Image: BBC Radio Scotland
Ailis Sutherland from Kirriemuir is amongst finalists of the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023. Image: BBC Radio Scotland

Angus piper Ailis Sutherland is amongst the finalists vying to be crowned the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023.

The winner of the coveted title will be announced on Sunday February 5.

Ailis, from Kirriemuir, began learning the pipes from her father at the age of six and has played traditional music for as long as she can remember.

Talented piper

While studying in Benbecula, she took lessons from Iain MacDonald, Hamish Napier, Ross Ainslie and James Mackenzie.

During her studies she won the Grade One World Pipe Band Championships as a member of Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia.

She was awarded a First-Class Honours Degree from UHI and went on to work at The National Piping Centre, Glasgow.

In 2019 she was nominated for the ‘up-and-coming act of the year’ category at the Trad Awards for her work as part of Hecla, a band she had formed during her time at university.

She has performed throughout the world as part of both large ensembles and smaller bands and believes she is now ready to step, more fully, into the world of solo performing.

Coveted title

The BBC Radio Scotland contest is renowned as one of the biggest platforms for emerging talent in traditional music.

It aims to encourage and validate some of the biggest names in the scene, across singing, piping, accordion, fiddle, and piano playing and many other performers within the genre.

It has been a springboard for numerous Scottish traditional music exponents to international acclaim.

Last year’s winner Eryn Rae performs at the Scots Trad Music Awards 2022 in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson

This year’s winner will join a list which includes amongst others the 2022 winner fiddler Eryn Rae, and past winner pianist Michael Biggins, piper Ali Levack, fiddler Benedict Morris and singer Hannah Rarity.

When is the event on?

BBC Radio Scotland will host and broadcast the live event, held in Glasgow’s City Halls, from 5pm to 8pm on Sunday February 5, with the performances and winner announcement on BBC ALBA from 5.05pm-7.00pm and 7.30pm-8.00pm.

Joy Dunlop will host the event and the broadcast, which is being held on the closing night of the internationally renowned Celtic Connections festival.

Deemed to be one of the most exciting in the festival programme, the BBC Radio Scotland event played to a packed house last year in the City Halls, after again opening up to audiences in the wake of the pandemic.

This year’s finalists represent the very best of trad talent, including a pianist, piper, specialist accordion player, singer, fiddler and guitarist.

On stage accompanists for the finalists this year are renowned acoustic guitarist Jenn Butterworth, pianist Jennifer Austin, and Scottish-Icelandic percussionist Signy Jakobsdottir.

Who are the other finalists?

The other five finalists competing to win the prestigious title are:

Orkney-born Aidan Moodie who first fell in love with traditional music, developing his interest and skills through Orkney’s vibrant folk music scene as a teenager.

Islay-born Mairi McGillivray who began performing Gaelic song in mods on the local and national circuits, to great success.

Sam Mabbett who was brought up surrounded by the English traditional music and dance scene in Oxfordshire and he taught himself to play the diatonic button accordion.

Madeleine Stewart who is originally from New England, America and Amy Laurenson, originally from Shetland.

What’s the prize?

The winner of the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023 wins a recording session with BBC Scotland, an opportunity to perform at the Scots Trad Music Awards later in the year, plus a one-year membership to the Musicians Union.

All finalists get a one-year membership to the Traditional Music and Song Association of Scotland (TMSA) plus the opportunity to take part in the TMSA’s annual Young Trad Tour.

Organised by BBC Radio Scotland, the Young Traditional Musician competition has been increasing the profile of Scottish traditional music and recognising rising talent in the genre since 2001.

Dundee hosts 20th Scots Trad Music Awards: How traditional music found its ‘cool’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would 'end up on the…
Cold Dip Commando Tim Crossin was joined by dozens of fellow dookers when he visited Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cold Dip Commando Tim completes round-Britain charity mission after dropping in on Arbroath
Kathleen Stevenson, former proprietor of Dunnett the jeweller in Montrose.
Kathleen Stevenson obituary: Former owner of Montrose's Dunnett jewellers
ScotRail sign
Trains restart between Dundee and Aberdeen after power failure
Local objectors near the Duntrune site. Image: Paul Reid
Councillors delay Angus crematorium planning appeal decision again
unsolved missing people in Dundee and fife
8 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help find…
Sharon Comrie has dedicated 50 years to the charity's vital work. Image: Scottish SPCA
From a bathing croc to Paddy the pup who never forgot: Sharon has seen…
Millgate Loan, Arborath. Image Google Street View.
Arbroath street reopens after police incident
Youngsters Owen Millar, 7, Russell Simpson, 10, and Ben Simpson, 5, celebrate the Seagreen boost with community and windfarm figures at the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Seagreen windfall will deliver £120,000 for first Wellbank park upgrade in 50 years
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90.
Driver praised for 'quick actions' during A90 bus fire as probe launched

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
3
Welsh attracted the interest of United, as revealed by Courier Sport. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender
4
The Weavers Mill in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant
5
Innes is alleged to have murdered Bennylyn and Jellica and buried them in Troon Avenue.
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter…
6
Laser train and Ethan.
Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight
7
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
8
Nando's is to open a Perth restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant
2
9
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy.
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors
10
Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly is a target for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly

More from The Courier

Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has WON his red card appeal for challenge on…
exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee public deserve answers over latest £2M Olympia centre losses
The A92 at Moonzie. Image: Google Street View
Traffic light failure on A92 in Fife causes delays
Housing would replace the Kirkcaldy Esplanade car parks
New pictures reveal vision for Kirkcaldy waterfront - including housing to replace eyesore car…
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Woman asked man to 'pleasure her' at knifepoint in Fife underpass
St Columba Gardens. Image: Google
Police launch probe into deliberate fire at Dundee flats
Combine harvester harvests ripe wheat. agriculture ; Shutterstock ID 1244988253; purchase_order: Press and Journal; job: Farming
East coast farmland fetches record price
The Courier's motoring writer Jack McKeown ready for some snow driving in the Arctic Circle. Image: Dave Smith.
Ice driving in the Arctic Circle with Polestar
Zak Rudden
Zak Rudden and Dundee: Why hasn't it worked at Dens Park?
Pars boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
Deadline day frustration for Dunfermline - but Pars can look to loan market in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented