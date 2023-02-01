Homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre evacuated due to gas leak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre evacuated due to gas leak

By Matteo Bell
February 1 2023, 6.14pm Updated: February 1 2023, 9.45pm
Carnoustie Leisure Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Leisure Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Two homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre have been evacuated due to a gas leak.

Police say the area has been cleared as a precaution with locals urged to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Following a gas leak in the Links Parade area of Carnoustie, there are road closures in place.

“Links Parade is closed between Station Road and Ferrier Street. It is expected this area will remain closed for some time.

Members of public urged to avoid area

“Two residential properties and the Carnoustie Leisure Centre are being evacuated as a precaution.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area, including paths between the leisure centre and beachfront.”

Energy company SGN said engineers were on site at Taymouth Street repairing “third party damage” to its gas main.

A statement issued by SGN said: “To ensure everyone’s safety, Taymouth Street is currently closed in both directions and a diversion route for motorists is in place.

“The nearby railway line has also been closed and travellers will be required to use a replacement bus service.

“We understand the inconvenience this is causing and our team is working as hard as possible to complete repairs to out gas network.”

A 50 metre exclusion zone has been place around the damaged pipe and SGN engineers are expected to work through the night to repair the ruptured gas main.

Road closures and train services affected

The incident has also affected train services forcing the closure of the Dundee to Arbroath line due to what ScotRail describes as “safety reasons”.

Network Rail has also confirmed that the line at Carnoustie will remain closed throughout Thursday morning until it is deemed safe to reopen.

Services between Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh have also been affected.

