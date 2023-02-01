Homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre evacuated due to gas leak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre have been evacuated due to a gas leak.

Police say the area has been cleared as a precaution with locals urged to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Following a gas leak in the Links Parade area of Carnoustie, there are road closures in place.

“Links Parade is closed between Station Road and Ferrier Street. It is expected this area will remain closed for some time.

Members of public urged to avoid area

“Two residential properties and the Carnoustie Leisure Centre are being evacuated as a precaution.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area, including paths between the leisure centre and beachfront.”

Energy company SGN said engineers were on site at Taymouth Street repairing “third party damage” to its gas main.

A statement issued by SGN said: “To ensure everyone’s safety, Taymouth Street is currently closed in both directions and a diversion route for motorists is in place.

“The nearby railway line has also been closed and travellers will be required to use a replacement bus service.

“We understand the inconvenience this is causing and our team is working as hard as possible to complete repairs to out gas network.”

A 50 metre exclusion zone has been place around the damaged pipe and SGN engineers are expected to work through the night to repair the ruptured gas main.

Our engineers are working to repair our gas network in #Carnoustie following third party damage.

For safety reasons, Taymouth Street and the nearby railway line have been closed. Diversion routes and a replacement bus service is in place.

More info here: https://t.co/1RVmfCVY73 pic.twitter.com/tsiVHE2ECK — SGN (@SGNgas) February 1, 2023

Road closures and train services affected

The incident has also affected train services forcing the closure of the Dundee to Arbroath line due to what ScotRail describes as “safety reasons”.

Network Rail has also confirmed that the line at Carnoustie will remain closed throughout Thursday morning until it is deemed safe to reopen.

NEW: We've been advised that due to damage to a gas main, the line between Dundee and Arbroath is currently closed for safety reasons. This will impact services between Aberdeen and Glasgow/Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/gbo0O9TqF4 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 1, 2023

Services between Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh have also been affected.