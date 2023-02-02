Inspirational teenage cancer survivor Luke tackles CRUK superstore opening after return to action with Montrose Rugby Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inspirational teenage cancer survivor Luke tackles CRUK superstore opening after return to action with Montrose Rugby Club

By Graham Brown
February 2 2023, 5.03pm Updated: February 2 2023, 5.58pm
Luke McAuliffe with his mum, Lisa, and older sister, Arwen. Image: Simon Price/CRUK
Luke McAuliffe with his mum, Lisa, and older sister, Arwen. Image: Simon Price/CRUK

An inspirational teenager back on the Angus rugby pitch after being treated for a rare cancer has helped cut the ribbon on a new superstore dedicated to saving lives.

Luke McAuliffe was guest of honour at the launch of Cancer Research UK’s biggest store in Scotland at Aberdeen’s Boulevard Retail Park.

It’s the charity’s fifth Scottish superstore following the success of others in locations including Dundee.

Aberdeen CRUK superstore opened by teenage survivor Luke McAuliffe
Luke leads the ribbon-cutting on the Aberdeen superstore. Image: Simon Price/CRUK

The brave 13-year-old has undergone surgery to remove tumours from his pancreas and liver.

And Mearns Academy pupil Luke has returned to Montrose Rugby Club to enjoy his favourite sport.

“I’ve been helped through treatment by my family and my amazing friends at Montrose Rugby Club,” he said.

“I love rugby and the sport kept me going even during the difficult days in hospital.

“It feels great to be playing rugby again and to be here today to give something back.”

He even admitted the opening ceremony for the 8,470 sq. ft store – five times the size of a normal Cancer Research shop – was more daunting that any scrum.

“When my mum told me that Cancer Research UK was asking me to open their new superstore I was shocked.

“This isn’t something you do every day so I was super excited and nervous.”

Luke’s story

Luke was just nine when he was first diagnosed in 2019 with a neuroendocrine tumour after suffering severe stomach pain.

A scan revealed a three centimetre tumour at the top of his pancreas.

Just before Christmas that year, Luke travelled from his Aberdeenshire home to King’s College Hospital in London for the tumour to be removed.

The surgery – known as a Whipple procedure – included removing the head of the pancreas, the first part of the gallbladder and the bile duct.

The treatment was successful and Luke recovered well.

Teenage cancer survivor Luke McAuliffe
Luke McAuliffe at the opening of the Aberdeen superstore. Image: Simon Price/CRUK

But two years later, scans showed tumours in his liver and in January 2022 he returned to the same hospital for a second operation.

Luke’s recovery even inspired a fundraiser with Scottish rugby fans, players & coaches joining him to dye their hair bright pink.

It raised more than £3,000 for the Little Princess Trust.

Scotland Rugby Sevens star Ross McCann was one of those to dye his hair pink in solidarity.

And in a pitch-side interview at a tournament in Canada the 25-year-old winger described inspirational Luke as, “an amazing kid”.

Luke now receives monthly injections and doctors have told the family the treatment is working.

Mum’s pride

Luke’s mum Lisa and 15-year-old sister Arwen joined him at the Aberdeen event.

Lisa, 40, said: “I’m so proud of Luke and how he’s coped with everything.

“No child should ever have to go through cancer.

“Since our own cancer journey began we’ve met many who have either received treatment or know someone close to them who has been affected by the disease.

“Without fantastic charities like Cancer Research UK, many of the treatments available today wouldn’t be possible.”

Scientists working to unlock cancer cell secrets

Alongside Luke at the superstore launch was cancer specialist Dr Shin-ichiro Hiraga.

He is part of an eight-strong team from the Donaldson laboratory at Aberdeen University awarded a grant of up to £1.5m from Cancer Research UK.

It will fund work to discover more on how cells become cancerous and how treatments could be better targeted to each patient’s tumours.

“Understanding how tumours develop is a vital part of the fight against cancer,” said Dr Hiraga.

“Our research focuses on a specific molecule that plays an important role in the development of all types of cancer, particularly breast, bowel, lung and endocrine cancers.

Luke McAuliffe cancer superstore opening in Aberdeen
Luke McAuliffe and Dr Shin-ichiro Hiraga of Aberdeen University. Image: Simon Price/CRUK

“It controls how cell DNA is copied and repaired.

“This process allows cells to grow, but if they go wrong it can cause cells to grow out of control, which can lead to cancer.

“If we can work out how this process goes wrong and stop it from happening, then it has great potential to improve cancer treatments.

“We are moving closer to this goal.

“All our research team are grateful to the people of Aberdeenshire who give so generously to Cancer Research UK.”

Five Scottish CRUK superstores

Cancer Research UK has been at the heart of the progress that has already seen survival in the UK double in the last 40 years.

It already has other superstores in Edinburgh, Paisley and Irvine, as well as the one in Dundee’s Gallagher Retail Park.

Around 33,200 people are diagnosed with cancer every year in Scotland.

Charity chief executive Michelle Mitchell said: “We are incredibly grateful to Luke and his family.

“We hope his story of courage encourages people to support our new superstore in Aberdeen so that we can continue to fund the very best scientists in Scotland and across the UK.

The Aberdeen superstore will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am until 6pm and 10am to 6pm on Sunday.

