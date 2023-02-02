Inspirational teenage cancer survivor Luke tackles CRUK superstore opening after return to action with Montrose Rugby Club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An inspirational teenager back on the Angus rugby pitch after being treated for a rare cancer has helped cut the ribbon on a new superstore dedicated to saving lives.

Luke McAuliffe was guest of honour at the launch of Cancer Research UK’s biggest store in Scotland at Aberdeen’s Boulevard Retail Park.

It’s the charity’s fifth Scottish superstore following the success of others in locations including Dundee.

The brave 13-year-old has undergone surgery to remove tumours from his pancreas and liver.

And Mearns Academy pupil Luke has returned to Montrose Rugby Club to enjoy his favourite sport.

“I’ve been helped through treatment by my family and my amazing friends at Montrose Rugby Club,” he said.

“I love rugby and the sport kept me going even during the difficult days in hospital.

“It feels great to be playing rugby again and to be here today to give something back.”

He even admitted the opening ceremony for the 8,470 sq. ft store – five times the size of a normal Cancer Research shop – was more daunting that any scrum.

“When my mum told me that Cancer Research UK was asking me to open their new superstore I was shocked.

“This isn’t something you do every day so I was super excited and nervous.”

Luke’s story

Luke was just nine when he was first diagnosed in 2019 with a neuroendocrine tumour after suffering severe stomach pain.

A scan revealed a three centimetre tumour at the top of his pancreas.

Just before Christmas that year, Luke travelled from his Aberdeenshire home to King’s College Hospital in London for the tumour to be removed.

The surgery – known as a Whipple procedure – included removing the head of the pancreas, the first part of the gallbladder and the bile duct.

The treatment was successful and Luke recovered well.

But two years later, scans showed tumours in his liver and in January 2022 he returned to the same hospital for a second operation.

Luke’s recovery even inspired a fundraiser with Scottish rugby fans, players & coaches joining him to dye their hair bright pink.

It raised more than £3,000 for the Little Princess Trust.

Scotland Rugby Sevens star Ross McCann was one of those to dye his hair pink in solidarity.

And in a pitch-side interview at a tournament in Canada the 25-year-old winger described inspirational Luke as, “an amazing kid”.

Luke now receives monthly injections and doctors have told the family the treatment is working.

Mum’s pride

Luke’s mum Lisa and 15-year-old sister Arwen joined him at the Aberdeen event.

Lisa, 40, said: “I’m so proud of Luke and how he’s coped with everything.

“No child should ever have to go through cancer.

“Since our own cancer journey began we’ve met many who have either received treatment or know someone close to them who has been affected by the disease.

“Without fantastic charities like Cancer Research UK, many of the treatments available today wouldn’t be possible.”

Scientists working to unlock cancer cell secrets

Alongside Luke at the superstore launch was cancer specialist Dr Shin-ichiro Hiraga.

He is part of an eight-strong team from the Donaldson laboratory at Aberdeen University awarded a grant of up to £1.5m from Cancer Research UK.

It will fund work to discover more on how cells become cancerous and how treatments could be better targeted to each patient’s tumours.

“Understanding how tumours develop is a vital part of the fight against cancer,” said Dr Hiraga.

“Our research focuses on a specific molecule that plays an important role in the development of all types of cancer, particularly breast, bowel, lung and endocrine cancers.

“It controls how cell DNA is copied and repaired.

“This process allows cells to grow, but if they go wrong it can cause cells to grow out of control, which can lead to cancer.

“If we can work out how this process goes wrong and stop it from happening, then it has great potential to improve cancer treatments.

“We are moving closer to this goal.

“All our research team are grateful to the people of Aberdeenshire who give so generously to Cancer Research UK.”

Five Scottish CRUK superstores

Cancer Research UK has been at the heart of the progress that has already seen survival in the UK double in the last 40 years.

It already has other superstores in Edinburgh, Paisley and Irvine, as well as the one in Dundee’s Gallagher Retail Park.

Around 33,200 people are diagnosed with cancer every year in Scotland.

Charity chief executive Michelle Mitchell said: “We are incredibly grateful to Luke and his family.

“We hope his story of courage encourages people to support our new superstore in Aberdeen so that we can continue to fund the very best scientists in Scotland and across the UK.

The Aberdeen superstore will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am until 6pm and 10am to 6pm on Sunday.