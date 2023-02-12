30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun’s first birthday fun

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Loch parkrun had a very happy 1st birthday as a bumper field took on the 5k challenge on Saturday.

It was a morning of laughter, celebration – and cake at the finish line for the parkrunners after their loop of the loch.

And the milestone celebration attracted a bumper field of almost 270 parkrunners.

Forfar Athletic mascot Baxter the Bridie spurred on the loons and lassies at the start line.

There was also music to limber up to from Forfar Pipe Band.

And Team GB Winter Olympics coach Jamie Matthew, from Kirriemuir, flagged the field off from Strathmore Rugby Club.

Family atmosphere

Rhona Guild, one of the race directors, says the parkrun has been a success story from the first step – for participants and volunteers.

“It really has been amazing for everyone involved to see how great it has been,” said Rhona.

“We’ve had more than 1,700 finishers and close to 6,000 finishes which is an average of more than three per participant.

“It shows people are getting out to enjoy it and we have had lots of visitors as well as the regulars.”

Frequent flyers and vital volunteers

Rhona added: “The parkrun records are broken regularly – a new male record of 15:48 was set just this month.

“So we have our frequent flyers, but it is much more than just being about a fast time.

“And we have an amazing team of volunteers who get so much out of it.

“It is such a real family atmosphere and such a lovely way to start the weekend, whether you are taking part or helping.

“Parkrun ticks lots of boxes and we are delighted so many came out to help us celebrate our first birthday.”

Regular parkrunners who may have seen their fitness improve and the pounds fall off have also witnessed the changing shape of the their Saturday surroundings.

They used to pass the former Lochside leisure centre, but it is now a cleared site after long-delayed demolition works started last year.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the Forfar Loch parkrun birthday celebrations.