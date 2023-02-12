30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun’s first birthday fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun’s first birthday fun

By Graham Brown
February 12 2023, 11.14am Updated: February 12 2023, 11.51am
Loons mascot Baxter the Bridie joins in the birthday fun Freya 7, Holly, 5, and Izzy, 7, at Forfar Loch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Loons mascot Baxter the Bridie joins in the birthday fun Freya 7, Holly, 5, and Izzy, 7, at Forfar Loch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Forfar Loch parkrun had a very happy 1st birthday as a bumper field took on the 5k challenge on Saturday.

It was a morning of laughter, celebration – and cake at the finish line for the parkrunners after their loop of the loch.

And the milestone celebration attracted a bumper field of almost 270 parkrunners.

Forfar Athletic mascot Baxter the Bridie spurred on the loons and lassies at the start line.

There was also music to limber up to from Forfar Pipe Band.

And Team GB Winter Olympics coach Jamie Matthew, from Kirriemuir, flagged the field off from Strathmore Rugby Club.

Forfar parkrun
Team GB head FreeSki coach Jamie Mathew and Loons mascot Baxter the Bridie at the start. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Family atmosphere

Rhona Guild, one of the race directors, says the parkrun has been a success story from the first step – for participants and volunteers.

“It really has been amazing for everyone involved to see how great it has been,” said Rhona.

“We’ve had more than 1,700 finishers and close to 6,000 finishes which is an average of more than three per participant.

“It shows people are getting out to enjoy it and we have had lots of visitors as well as the regulars.”

Forfar loch parkrun
Ready for the off. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Frequent flyers and vital volunteers

Rhona added: “The parkrun records are broken regularly – a new male record of 15:48 was set just this month.

“So we have our frequent flyers, but it is much more than just being about a fast time.

“And we have an amazing team of volunteers who get so much out of it.

“It is such a real family atmosphere and such a lovely way to start the weekend, whether you are taking part or helping.

Forfar parkrun first birthday
Event directors with the first birthday cake at Strathmore Rugby Club. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Parkrun ticks lots of boxes and we are delighted so many came out to help us celebrate our first birthday.”

Regular parkrunners who may have seen their fitness improve and the pounds fall off have also witnessed the changing shape of the their Saturday surroundings.

They used to pass the former Lochside leisure centre, but it is now a cleared site after long-delayed demolition works started last year.

Courier photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the Forfar Loch parkrun birthday celebrations.

Forfar parkrun
Hey there!
Forfar Pipe Band
Plenty of puff from the pipers too.
Baxter the Bridie at Forfar parkrun
Baxter leads the way.
Forfar Loch parkrun
Fuel in the tank for a sprint finish!
One of the event directors Magnus Moncrieff captures the birthday mood.
Forfar Loch parkrunners
All calm on the Loch.
Forfar parkrun anniversary
Jacquie Roy celebrating her 25th parkrun as a volunteer.
Forfar Loch 5k parkrun
Powering through the 5k.
The bumper field takes off from Strathie.
More than half way there.
Baxter the Bridie
Baxter the Bridie shows his support.
Parkrun is for everyone. Gillian Smith (front left) with 13-month-old son Rhys Rogers, Kristen Bain and (back) Ruth Johnson and Diane White, all from Perth Road Runners.
Fun with Baxter the Bridie for Holly, 5, Freya, 7 and Izzy, 7.
Parkrun volunteers Jacquie Roy and Sidney Logan enjoy the party atmosphere.
Forfar Loch parkrun
Ready to go on the Saturday 5k.
Forfar Loch parkrun
Time for a wave on the way round the loch.
Baxter the Bridie makes a bolt for it at the start.
All smiles around Forfar Loch.
Part of the bumper field of 268 parkrunners.
Forfar and District Pipe Band
Forfar and District Pipe Band ready to play the parkrunners away from the start line.
Perfect parkrun conditions for Forfar’s first birthday.
Forfar Loch first birthday parkrun.
A fast start.
Forfar parkrun first birthday
Excitement builds before the birthday flag drops.
It’s a scenic route.
Jacquie Roy, Sid Logan and Baxter the Bridie enjoy the first birthday bash.
Forfar Loch birthday parkrun
And we’re off!

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

To go with story by Laura Devlin. A man has been charged following a disturbance at a junior football match. Picture shows; Police outside Laing Park, Carnoustie. . Carnoustie. . Supplied by WitzSado Date; 11/02/2023
Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match
Margaret Bowman at The Bookhouse. Broughty Ferry with her book, The Lost Airfields of Angus. Image: Margaret Bowman
Lost Airfields of Angus book recalls when spies, Russians and Nazi Germany sympathisers roamed…
The old Inch Bowling Club drew several offers after going on the market. Image: Shepherd Commercial/Angus Council
Old Montrose bowling club sale delayed over common good legal questions
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
The overnight roadworks will be in place for a fortnight. Image: Google
Two weeks of roadworks due on A90 near Forfar
Laura Stephen's wedding dress was burned when Blair's Laundry went up in flames
Devastated Forfar woman still waiting for compensation months after wedding dress was destroyed in…
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees' dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
Jane McCarry - or Isa from Still Game
Actress behind Still Game's Isa announces Tayside and Fife tour dates
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…

Most Read

1
Barry Gibson.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
2
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Boy, 15, charged after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
3
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren’s Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
4
Scott Forbes leaves court on his way to prison. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson. 
Broughty Ferry man who abducted five-year-old boy and fled to Asia for 10 years…
5
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
6
Tim Booth and Andy Diagram of James. Image: PA
James and Razorlight set for Dundee Slessor Gardens gig
2
7
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks
8
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel still listed as landlord in Dundee
9
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
10
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners

More from The Courier

Isma Goncalves scored the third Rovers goal. Image: SNS.
Isma Goncalves hails 'amazing' teammates after debut goal for Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup
Finn Russell with girlfriend Emma Canning and daughter Charlie after the game.
Six Nations: Love and fatherhood turned Finn Russell around and back to his best,…
Jamie Ritchie accepts the Doddie Weir Cup from Kathy Weir after Scotland's win.
Six Nations: Scots' feet firmly on the ground as they start preparation for Paris
Zach Robinson celebrates in front of the home fans. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer insists there's more to come from Zach Robinson after match-winning…
Police closed Ambrose Street in Ferry. Image: Graham Huband.
Man arrested after armed police swoop on Broughty Ferry street
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak celebrate as Dundee defeated Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as subs sink Cove Rangers and Dark Blues cut gap…
Ross Millen and Scott Brown celebrate Rovers' win. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish…
CR0037610 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who spoke at the ScotWind summit at the Marcliffe at Pitfodels, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 22-08-2022`
Nicola Sturgeon hit by shock poll as gender reform 'discontent' rises - but voters…
The D Class 'Oor Lifesaver' lifeboat was launched during the operation.
Major search operation launched on River Tay in early hours of Sunday morning

Editor's Picks

Most Commented