Cost-of-living crisis adds to ‘challenging’ 2022 which saw 4,400 call-outs for SSPCA in Dundee and Angus

Scottish SPCA officers responded to nearly 4,500 call outs across Dundee and Angus during what the charity said was one of the most challenging 12 months in its 183-year history.

It found new homes for more than 200 pets.

But inspectors are fighting an increasing battle amplified by the cost-of-living crisis for owners and callous criminals involved in the evil trade of puppy-dealing and dog fighting.

In the past year, puppy trade investigations across Scotland were launched at the average rate of more than two a week.

It is a perfect storm which has left the charity – solely reliant on public support – stretched to its limit.

The Dundee and Angus picture

This is how Dundee and Angus statistics fit into the national picture.

Across Scotland last year, SSPCA officers and inspectors responded to 86,078 reports of animals in need – over 235 per day.

This included assisting over 13,000 dogs, almost 8,000 cats and more than 3,000 hedgehogs.

And more than 2,200 farm animals were helped.

Rescue and rehoming centres – such as the one in Petterden, between Forfar and Dundee – rehomed 3,434 animals nationwide.

Across Dundee and Angus, officers responded to reports of 4,442 animals in need.

Petterden staff found new homes for 223 pets.

The charity’s free animal helpline fielded over a quarter of a million calls.

Over 4,000 people who called the helpline were to give up their pet, more than three times as many as in 2021.

The majority cited financial issues including vet bills as their main issue.

Scottish SPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell said: “Through our animal helpline and inspectors, the Scottish SPCA has a unique insight into the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on people and their pets.

“Last year we saw first-hand how people were having to choose between feeding themselves or their animal, or making the heart-breaking decision to give their pet up.”

The charity pioneered Pet Aid in August 2022.

It works with local foodbanks and community projects across Scotland and now operates in 35 locations to provide pet supplies to people when they need them most.

“The best thing for animal welfare is to keep a human and a pet together, and that’s what our overriding ambition is through this crisis,” said Kirsteen.

Tackling organised crime

The Scottish SPCA spearheads efforts to tackle organised crime in animal welfare.

During 2022, the charity launched 124 investigations into the puppy trade, 52 investigations into the illegal ear cropping of dogs and 72 probes into animal fighting and badger baiting.

But the investigations can be complex and take a long time to come to court – if at all.

Last August, disgraced former Angus gamekeeper Rhys Davies was jailed and banned from keeping animals for his part in an illegal dog fighting ring.

The conviction followed a 2019 raid on the estate where he previously worked.

Kirsteen said: “Sadly, there are those out there who can and do exploit animals for their own gain.

“Our special investigations unit is at the forefront of the fight against these people, and has ensured a number of them face justice through unparalleled case work.

“We’ll continue to educate all and demand policy change until we eradicate such practices.”

If anyone is struggling to care for an animal, they should call the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999 for advice and support.