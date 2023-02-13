Cost-of-living crisis adds to ‘challenging’ 2022 which saw 4,400 call-outs for SSPCA in Dundee and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Cost-of-living crisis adds to ‘challenging’ 2022 which saw 4,400 call-outs for SSPCA in Dundee and Angus

By Graham Brown
February 13 2023, 5.56am
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Scottish SPCA officers responded to nearly 4,500 call outs across Dundee and Angus during what the charity said was one of the most challenging 12 months in its 183-year history.

It found new homes for more than 200 pets.

But inspectors are fighting an increasing battle amplified by the cost-of-living crisis for owners and callous criminals involved in the evil trade of puppy-dealing and dog fighting.

In the past year, puppy trade investigations across Scotland were launched at the average rate of more than two a week.

It is a perfect storm which has left the charity – solely reliant on public support – stretched to its limit.

Scottish SPCA rehoming
This Royal Python came into the care of Angus centre staff. Image: Scottish SPCA.

The Dundee and Angus picture

This is how Dundee and Angus statistics fit into the national picture.

Across Scotland last year, SSPCA officers and inspectors responded to 86,078 reports of animals in need – over 235 per day.

This included assisting over 13,000 dogs, almost 8,000 cats and more than 3,000 hedgehogs.

And more than 2,200 farm animals were helped.

Rescue and rehoming centres – such as the one in Petterden, between Forfar and Dundee – rehomed 3,434 animals nationwide.

Across Dundee and Angus, officers responded to reports of 4,442 animals in need.

Petterden staff found new homes for 223 pets.

The SSPCA Dundee and Angus rescue and rehoming centre is at Petterden, between Dundee and Forfar. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The charity’s free animal helpline fielded over a quarter of a million calls.

Over 4,000 people who called the helpline were to give up their pet, more than three times as many as in 2021.

The majority cited financial issues including vet bills as their main issue.

Scottish SPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell said: “Through our animal helpline and inspectors, the Scottish SPCA has a unique insight into the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on people and their pets.

“Last year we saw first-hand how people were having to choose between feeding themselves or their animal, or making the heart-breaking decision to give their pet up.”

The charity pioneered Pet Aid in August 2022.

Kirsteen Campbell
SSPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell. Image: Peter Devlin.

It works with local foodbanks and community projects across Scotland and now operates in 35 locations to provide pet supplies to people when they need them most.

“The best thing for animal welfare is to keep a human and a pet together, and that’s what our overriding ambition is through this crisis,” said Kirsteen.

Tackling organised crime

The Scottish SPCA spearheads efforts to tackle organised crime in animal welfare.

During 2022, the charity launched 124 investigations into the puppy trade, 52 investigations into the illegal ear cropping of dogs and 72 probes into animal fighting and badger baiting.

But the investigations can be complex and take a long time to come to court – if at all.

Last August, disgraced former Angus gamekeeper Rhys Davies was jailed and banned from keeping animals for his part in an illegal dog fighting ring.

The conviction followed a 2019 raid on the estate where he previously worked.

Evidence seized in the case of former Angus gamekeeper Rhys Davies. Image: Scottish SPCA

Kirsteen said: “Sadly, there are those out there who can and do exploit animals for their own gain.

“Our special investigations unit is at the forefront of the fight against these people, and has ensured a number of them face justice through unparalleled case work.

“We’ll continue to educate all and demand policy change until we eradicate such practices.”

If anyone is struggling to care for an animal, they should call the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999 for advice and support.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
John Hampton: Carnoustie bowler and golfer dies aged 64
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Works starts on £170k programme to fix faulty Angus school speeding signs
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Man charged after disturbance at Carnoustie Panmure v Bridge of Don match
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
30 great pictures of Forfar Loch parkrun's first birthday fun
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Lost Airfields of Angus book recalls when spies, Russians and Nazi Germany sympathisers roamed…
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Old Montrose bowling club sale delayed over common good legal questions
A woman standing in the woods near the former Fornethy House Residential School in Angus
Abuse victims welcome new investigation into why children were sent to Fornethy House
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…

Most Read

1
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
An SSPCA officer with two dogs which came into the care of one of their rescue centres. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards
red roses and ribbons in the shape of a heart
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Be my platonic Valentine - because we all need a bit of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented