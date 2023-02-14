Six-house approval could finally signal new era for 1830s Newtyle railway sheds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six-house approval could finally signal new era for 1830s Newtyle railway sheds

By Graham Brown
February 14 2023, 5.55am
Some of the Newtyle railway station stonework was found to be unsafe. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Some of the Newtyle railway station stonework was found to be unsafe. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

There is fresh hope the residential conversion of some of Scotland’s oldest railway buildings will now finally go ahead.

It comes after Angus Council approved changes to plans for six houses in the sheds at Newtyle station.

The buildings once formed part of the terminus of the Dundee and Newtyle Railway.

However, they have lain derelict for years.

And a variety of conversion proposals have failed to materialise.

Previous approval

But developer Simco Inveraldie received approval from Angus Council in April 2021 for the housing plan.

The firm began preparatory works on the B-listed sheds.

Those revealed some of the stonework to be in a worse state than first thought.

So planners have now given the green light for part of the north east elevation to be taken down.

The old Newtyle station buildings date back to the 1800s.

The weak central section will be removed and filled in with a timber-clad wall to contrast the original stonework.

Developers say it will have no impact on the structural integrity of the buildings.

Angus planning officials agreed and have now given the revised plan a delegated approval.

Newtyle railway sheds housing
The convesrion will create six three-bedroom homes. Image: Angus Council

“The proposal does not have a significant adverse impact on the character and appearance of the building or wider area,” they said.

“The demolition and rebuilding of the northeast elevation is justified and is acceptable.”

Conditional planning approval requires the existing roof trusses to be retained.

And although a survey found no bats in the building, planners want mitigation measures put in place to protect any that are discovered.

Plans show the six units to have an open-plan kitchen/living area and master bedroom on the ground floor.

There will be two further bedrooms on the first floor of each property.

The firm behind the project say they aim to create a ‘micro-community’ in the village.

Pioneering project

The Dundee and Newtyle Railway was the first in the north of Scotland when it was built in the 1830s.

But it struggled financially.

And by 1955 the line was shut.

Previous plans for the old sheds included offices and a proposal for four homes.

