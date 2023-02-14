Angus Council staff to get extra day holiday for King’s coronation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus councillors have signed off an extra day’s holiday for staff on the Monday after the King’s coronation.

The crowning of King Charles III is to take place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

But the Scottish Government has already confirmed an extra bank holiday for Monday, May 8.

It will create a three-day ‘coronation weekend’.

Council’s free to decide on staff day off

It is up to individual councils to decide whether to recognise May 8 as a public holiday.

And the Angus decision was unanimously agreed by a meeting of the full council.

All Angus schools and council offices will be closed that day.

Only essential council services will operate.

Council head of HR Sharon Faulkner said it will cost the council around £50,000.

“Education and lifelong learning has applied for and been granted an exemption from the requirement to provide 190 days of schooling in order that all public schools in Angus can be closed on May 8,” she said.

“For the majority of staff an additional day of leave will not have a direct financial impact for the council, but in those services where staff absences must be covered there are likely to be backfill costs incurred.”

Former Provost’s support

Kirriemuir councillor and former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor supported the day-off holiday plan.

“I think I am one of the few, maybe the only person here, that remembers the last coronation,” he said.

“I was in primary two or three at that time and remember the occasion with great affection.

“And 70 years later we come to the coronation of King Charles.

“It’s great that we are going to support having a holiday to mark this.”

Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross Councils are yet to decide if May 8 will be a holiday for staff.

Shetland opposition

Shetland Islands Council staff will not get the extra day off.

Councillors unanimously agreed on Monday not to call an additional public holiday.

Officials there said it would cost the authority around £90,000.