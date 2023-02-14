Angus Council staff to get extra day holiday for King’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Council staff to get extra day holiday for King’s coronation

By Graham Brown
February 14 2023, 11.14am
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Angus councillors have signed off an extra day’s holiday for staff on the Monday after the King’s coronation.

The crowning of King Charles III is to take place in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

But the Scottish Government has already confirmed an extra bank holiday for Monday, May 8.

It will create a three-day ‘coronation weekend’.

Council’s free to decide on staff day off

It is up to individual councils to decide whether to recognise May 8 as a public holiday.

And the Angus decision was unanimously agreed by a meeting of the full council.

All Angus schools and council offices will be closed that day.

Only essential council services will operate.

Council head of HR Sharon Faulkner said it will cost the council around £50,000.

“Education and lifelong learning has applied for and been granted an exemption from the requirement to provide 190 days of schooling in order that all public schools in Angus can be closed on May 8,” she said.

“For the majority of staff an additional day of leave will not have a direct financial impact for the council, but in those services where staff absences must be covered there are likely to be backfill costs incurred.”

Former Provost’s support

Kirriemuir councillor and former Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor supported the day-off holiday plan.

“I think I am one of the few, maybe the only person here, that remembers the last coronation,” he said.

“I was in primary two or three at that time and remember the occasion with great affection.

Ronnie Proctor
Kirriemuir Conservative councillor Ronnie Proctor supported the bank holiday proposal. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

“And 70 years later we come to the coronation of King Charles.

“It’s great that we are going to support having a holiday to mark this.”

Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross Councils are yet to decide if May 8 will be a holiday for staff.

Shetland opposition

Shetland Islands Council staff will not get the extra day off.

Councillors unanimously agreed on Monday not to call an additional public holiday.

Officials there said it would cost the authority around £90,000.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
River North Esk heralds start of 2023 season with catch and release message to…
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Suspected gas leak near Carnoustie railway line just two weeks after ruptured main
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Angus Council tenants face 4.1% rent rise
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Taste test: Angus takeaway 5-in-1 up for top accolade at British Kebab Awards -…
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Teachers offered new pay deal in bid to halt strike action
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Storm Otto: Warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Had enough of winter? Our pictures show signs of spring in Tayside, Fife and…

Most Read

1
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
12
6
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…
Ross Cunningham.
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Talking about my mental health is one of the bravest things I've…
The coronation of King Charles III will take place in London on May 6. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
3
Rents and council tax will rise if Fife councillors approve the budget. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife residents could face 5% council tax and rents rise

Editor's Picks

Most Commented