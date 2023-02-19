Forfar Academy youngsters to take lead in design of first Angus workers’ memorial

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Academy pupils are to take the lead in a project to honour and remember Angus residents who have lost their lives at work.

They will design a memorial after councillors agreed the county town should be the setting for a permanent focus of remembrance on International Workers Memorial Day.

It takes place annually around the globe on April 28.

The day of remembrance and action is for people killed, disabled, injured or made unwell in the course of their work.

And the Forfar youngsters have been praised for their early involvement in the Angus project.

Scottish Hazards highlight IWMD

Last September, the council received an IWMD presentation from the Scottish Hazards health and safety charity.

It prompted officers and elected members to back the idea of a permanent Angus memorial.

Council depute chief executive Mark Armstrong said: “Council officers from across many service areas and representatives of our recognised trade unions meet at least four times per year as the corporate health and safety group.

“Initial thinking determined that a tree with an associated bench would be an appropriate and low-cost IWMD memorial.”

There is a memorial tree at Dundee’s Waterfront and other council areas also mark the event.

Trade union support

Angus Council’s five recognised trade unions have each agreed to contribute £500 to the project.

Mr Armstrong added: “We began at Forfar Academy to look at options.

“The group of young people are very engaged about the potential to be involved.

“They will work with the trade unions to determine an appropriate site.

“But they will also be involved in the design, and possibly manufacture of both a memorial bench and tree guard.

“It is a real opportunity for these young people to be really engaged in this project and see it as something that helps raise their awareness and understanding of the importance of health and safety in the workplace when they are at the early stages of planning their future careers.”

The council will officially mark IWMD for the first time on April 28 this year.

But the memorial is not likely to be in place until 2024.

Contemporary importance

Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell said: “We have a lot to be grateful to health and safety development for, but sadly this is not a historical memorial.

“There are accidents happening in contemporary times.

“One of my constituents had an accident in January and sadly died thereafter.

“It’s a very present issue that really raise the importance of health and safety.

“People go to their work, they don’t expect not to return from it and we need to do all we can to protect people in the workplace – physically, emotionally and mentally.”