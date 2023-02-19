Forfar Academy youngsters to take lead in design of first Angus workers’ memorial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar Academy youngsters to take lead in design of first Angus workers’ memorial

By Graham Brown
February 19 2023, 7.00am Updated: February 19 2023, 11.57am
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock

Forfar Academy pupils are to take the lead in a project to honour and remember Angus residents who have lost their lives at work.

They will design a memorial after councillors agreed the county town should be the setting for a permanent focus of remembrance on International Workers Memorial Day.

It takes place annually around the globe on April 28.

The day of remembrance and action is for people killed, disabled, injured or made unwell in the course of their work.

And the Forfar youngsters have been praised for their early involvement in the Angus project.

Scottish Hazards highlight IWMD

Last September, the council received an IWMD presentation from the Scottish Hazards health and safety charity.

It prompted officers and elected members to back the idea of a permanent Angus memorial.

Council depute chief executive Mark Armstrong said: “Council officers from across many service areas and representatives of our recognised trade unions meet at least four times per year as the corporate health and safety group.

“Initial thinking determined that a tree with an associated bench would be an appropriate and low-cost IWMD memorial.”

There is a memorial tree at Dundee’s Waterfront and other council areas also mark the event.

Trade union support

Angus Council’s five recognised trade unions have each agreed to contribute £500 to the project.

Mr Armstrong added: “We began at Forfar Academy to look at options.

“The group of young people are very engaged about the potential to be involved.

“They will work with the trade unions to determine an appropriate site.

“But they will also be involved in the design, and possibly manufacture of both a memorial bench and tree guard.

“It is a real opportunity for these young people to be really engaged in this project and see it as something that helps raise their awareness and understanding of the importance of health and safety in the workplace when they are at the early stages of planning their future careers.”

The council will officially mark IWMD for the first time on April 28 this year.

But the memorial is not likely to be in place until 2024.

Contemporary importance

Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell said: “We have a lot to be grateful to health and safety development for, but sadly this is not a historical memorial.

“There are accidents happening in contemporary times.

Kirriemuir SNP councillor Julie Bell.

“One of my constituents had an accident in January and sadly died thereafter.

“It’s a very present issue that really raise the importance of health and safety.

“People go to their work, they don’t expect not to return from it and we need to do all we can to protect people in the workplace – physically, emotionally and mentally.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Memorial service to be held for late Forfar GP Bill Yule
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre…
10
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Pizza giant Domino's fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Snowdrop Festival popping up at Glamis Castle
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Bobby Craik: Former Edzell hotel proprietor and champion curler dies
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Angus artist Mary-Ann leads Scottish prisoners' project to create thousands of paper sunflowers for…

Most Read

1
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
GINGER GAIRDNER: Gardening by the Victorian calendar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented