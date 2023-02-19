Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring

By Graham Brown
February 19 2023, 11.36am Updated: February 19 2023, 1.59pm
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Familiar signs of spring have sprung after a weekend planting effort by visitors to Glamis Castle.

They helped lay a carpet of snowdrops in the grounds of the Angus landmark.

The historic attraction is participating in Discover Scottish Gardens’ Scottish Snowdrop Festival 2023.

Glamis snowdrops
Snowdrops on the castle nature trail. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Despite the February chill and a backdrop of snow on the Angus glens, families enjoyed the event.

This weekend was the first of two planting sessions.

Head Gardener Des Cotton and his team led the public in planting snowdrops on the nature trail.

The mass of flowers is always admired by early season guests at Glamis.

Volunteers re-planted Galanthis Nivalis and Galanthis Nivalis ‘Flore Pleno’, more commonly known as the double snowdrop.

Glamis Castle snowdrop planting
Norma Lyall chats to gardener Ara Murray before she goes planting snowdrops. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Annual event

Each have been admired in the grounds of Glamis since Victorian times.

Des said: “Snowdrop bulbs tend to dry out really easily, so rather than planting them in the autumn as a bulb, we lift them when they’re in the green.

“We have a few large 100-year-old drifts of snowdrops tucked away in the woods that we lift clumps from to transfer to the public spaces in the gardens.

Norma Lyall plating snowdrops in the castle grounds. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The snowdrops benefit quite well from being lifted and divided, and it’s nice to be able to spread them further in the gardens.”

“We’ve been doing this long enough that we have people who have developed a connection with the gardens and return every year to plant more snowdrops.

“People like to come back and find their snowdrops that they planted.”

Another planting session takes place on February 25/26 from 10am to 3pm.

Another planting session is being held on February 25/26. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

