Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring

Familiar signs of spring have sprung after a weekend planting effort by visitors to Glamis Castle.

They helped lay a carpet of snowdrops in the grounds of the Angus landmark.

The historic attraction is participating in Discover Scottish Gardens’ Scottish Snowdrop Festival 2023.

Despite the February chill and a backdrop of snow on the Angus glens, families enjoyed the event.

This weekend was the first of two planting sessions.

Head Gardener Des Cotton and his team led the public in planting snowdrops on the nature trail.

The mass of flowers is always admired by early season guests at Glamis.

Volunteers re-planted Galanthis Nivalis and Galanthis Nivalis ‘Flore Pleno’, more commonly known as the double snowdrop.

Annual event

Each have been admired in the grounds of Glamis since Victorian times.

Des said: “Snowdrop bulbs tend to dry out really easily, so rather than planting them in the autumn as a bulb, we lift them when they’re in the green.

“We have a few large 100-year-old drifts of snowdrops tucked away in the woods that we lift clumps from to transfer to the public spaces in the gardens.

“The snowdrops benefit quite well from being lifted and divided, and it’s nice to be able to spread them further in the gardens.”

“We’ve been doing this long enough that we have people who have developed a connection with the gardens and return every year to plant more snowdrops.

“People like to come back and find their snowdrops that they planted.”

Another planting session takes place on February 25/26 from 10am to 3pm.