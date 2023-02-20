Don & Low green light to power Forfar factories with 16,000 solar panels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Don & Low green light to power Forfar factories with 16,000 solar panels

By Graham Brown
February 20 2023, 12.46pm
Don & Low Nonwovens is one of the locations where roof-mounted solar panels will be installed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Don & Low Nonwovens is one of the locations where roof-mounted solar panels will be installed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Forfar textile firm Don & Low is to run its town factories from the sun in one of the UK’s biggest private solar power projects.

The 230-year-old company has won approval to put more than 16,000 solar panels on the roof of its three premises at Orchardbank.

Installation work will start soon.

The firm, which employs more than 400 people, say the 6.6MW capacity scheme will cut more than 1,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The solar scheme will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1,700 homes each year.

Angus Council officials approved the company’s planning application under delegated powers.

Don & Low Forfar
Don & Low operations are based at Orchardbank on Glamis Road in Forfar. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Long town history

Don & Low is a market leader in technical and geotextiles, nonwovens and artificial grass.

Its origins are in jute and the firm historically operated from mills dotted around Forfar.

But operations are now firmly based at Orchardbank beside Glamis Road.

In 2021, it reported a profit of more than £10 million.

The company was a major PPE producer at the height of the pandemic.

Finance director Nick Cunningham said: “This is a project that continues Don & Low’s recent significant programme of investment in the Forfar site.

“We have been working on the solar project for over a year and it will be one of the largest privately owned roof-mounted solar PV systems in the UK.

“Now that planning permission has been received, we already have permission for connection to the national grid.

“The aim is to begin construction in spring and to be completed by the end of summer.

“A further phase to expand the solar capacity is well advanced.”

Installation work is projected to take around two months.

Newfordpark House solar plan for Don & Low
The planned layout of solar panels on the company’s Newfordpark House. Image: Don & Low

The three large factories will have between 4,700 and 6,000 solar panels put on them – 16,242 in total.

Net zero

Mr Cunningham added: “Don & Low take sustainability and our environmental impact seriously.

“In 2021 we invested in a waste recycling machine with the aim to bring our waste generation to net zero.

“This solar project aims to build on this and will further reduce our carbon footprint while also helping to reduce our energy costs long term.

“The project will offset 1,137 tonnes of CO2 in year one and circa 26,658 tonnes over the next 25 years.

“Our annual solar generation will be utilised to power our factory.

“However it has the ability to power 1,704 houses for a whole year.

Planners’ green light

Dundee Airport and the Ministry of Defence were consulted over the proposal and offered no objection.

And planners said in the delegated approval: “The proposal provides for a renewable energy development at an established industrial site which is of a scale and nature appropriate to its location.

“National and local planning policy is generally supportive of development proposals that provide for renewable energy generation.

“Available evidence and consultation responses suggest the proposal would operate efficiently without giving rise to unacceptable impacts on the environment, amenity or safety of the area.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Burnside Primary School roof damage in Carnoustie
Carnoustie parents hit out at lack of timescale for reopening of storm-damaged school
Mark played an important part in success of Carnoustie Panmure.
Mark Johnson obituary: Carnoustie Panmure general manager 'who would help anyone'
A train in Dundee railway station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee and Angus trains return to normal service after signalling fault
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Angus Council hopes the pupils' involvement will reinforce the importance of health and safety in the workplace. Image: Shutterstock
Forfar Academy youngsters to take lead in design of first Angus workers' memorial
Dr Bill Yule in his younger years. Image: Yule family
Memorial service to be held for late Forfar GP Bill Yule
Lochside has gone but the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre…
11
Carnegie Court, Montrose. Image: Google Street View
Police probe theft from parked car in Montrose
Planning review committee councillors will consider Domino's appeal next week. Image: Google
Pizza giant Domino's fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle
To go with story by Caroline Lindsay. Feature on snowdrops for Weekend 200221 Picture shows; Des Cotton, Glamis Castle and snowdrops. Glamis. Supplied by Glamis Castle Date; Unknown; 03558b42-42ab-47d1-8abc-e0ef17f68a51
Snowdrop Festival popping up at Glamis Castle

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two men have been charged following a drugs raid on Camperdown Road Picture shows; Camperdown Road, Dundee . Camperdown Road, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/02/2023
Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants
2
Grant George of Badlands Barber with Brandon Mundo, who is moving his business Deadset Studios into the shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name
3
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
4
Andrew Caulfield.
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months
5
Logan Summers.
High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced…
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
8
The injured Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
9
Kate Forbes hands aloft, wearing a SNP rosette
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs
2
10
Dundee Design Project assistant manager Nicola Brewer and founder Fiona Peel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he…
Michael Foreman and George Logan at the tennis court at the end of the site.
River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie
Historical buildings across Fife are at risk of demolition. Image: DC Thomson.
7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them
Filming took place in the City Square in February 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic
Louis the peacock in Dunfermline
Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack
Danielle Greene, owner of Greene Creatives. Image: Alan Richardson.
From side hustle to success: Meet the Dundee social media expert helping local firms…
The crash happened on the A92 near the Preston roundabout. Image: Google..
One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash
Dean Souter (left) and Mike after he ran the London Marathon in 2019 for MS Society. Image: Mike Souter.
Blairgowrie dad with MS 'amazed' as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him…
Billy Birse-Stewart. Image: Harpers.
Historic charity in turmoil after report says Dunkeld former wine salesman 'interfered' with election
Abigail Bennett with daughters Wren and Honey, and dogs Marley and Lois. Image: Phil Hannah
'I changed my appearance and moved after domestic abuse - Perth charity saved my…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented