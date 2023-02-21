Forfar gymnastics club training centre dream comes crashing down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar gymnastics club training centre dream comes crashing down

By Graham Brown
February 21 2023, 12.45pm Updated: February 21 2023, 1.22pm
The Phoenix vision centred around Lochside leisure centre's old tennis courts. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The Phoenix vision centred around Lochside leisure centre's old tennis courts. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Forfar’s Phoenix Gymnastics Club’s dream of developing a state-of-the art base has taken a tumble.

The thriving outfit hoped to set up home on the site of the old tennis courts beside the town’s former Lochside leisure centre.

Their ambition was to create a purpose-built training facility for hundreds of young gymnasts.

In 2019, Angus councillors backed their bid for a 99-year lease.

But spiralling costs and uncertainty around the fine detail of the community asset transfer (CAT) have sunk the five-year dream.

Phoenix Gymnastics Club Forfar
Phoenix Gymnastics Club members at the tennis courts site in 2019. Image: Paul Reid.

On Tuesday, the club announced it had instructed its solicitor to formally withdraw the CAT plan.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to take, and not one that was done lightly,” said head coach Shona Forbes.

“But we had to take a final decision based on the most up to date funding information and take into consideration our overall experiences so far.

“The club started this project in November 2017 so we’ve been determined to see the process through as far as possible, and we’ve been reluctant to call a halt before now, as significant time and money has been invested by us to get to this point.”

But Phoenix said four key factors led to the painful decision.

  • Current funding. National impacts on funding streams would have required a large loan to finance the project.
  • Lease T&Cs. The exact details of maintenance/upkeep of access road and parking areas were uncertain.
  • CAT costs. The CAT deal for common good ground has to be signed off by the Court of Session and would have cost around £2,500.
  • Council legal fees. Phoenix was required to pay Angus Council legal outlays.

“Unfortunately the committee had to make the decision that with so many unknown factors still at play, enough was enough as we must financially protect the interests of the club going forward,” said Shona.

Team Scotland success

She says they are still desperately hunting for a permanent base.

“We have over 320 registered members with a further 220 on our waiting lists which demonstrates the continuing popularity of the club,” added the head coach.

“One of our young male gymnasts was selected to represent Team Scotland at regional finals in Telford last year which was a huge accomplishment.

“We still have aspirations to expand what we offer and are keen to support our 14+ members with free access to education courses that will strengthen their CV’s for their own future career choices.

“We would also love to expand on our pre-school sessions, include sessions for children with additional needs and adult sessions with British Gymnastics’ Love to Move programme.

“However, none of this will be possible at our current venue due to storage and time constraints.

“A move must become one of the club’s top priorities.”

What now for the tennis courts?

The courts are a stone’s throw away from the site of what was Lochside leisure centre.

Forfar Loch country park
The former Lochside leisure centre has now been cleared. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

And after a six-year saga surrounding that building it is now a cleared site.

Landscaping is being carried out following the demolition of the building.

It has emerged that the total bill associated with Lochside since it shut in 2017 is in excess of £1 million.

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

