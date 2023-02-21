Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week

By Matteo Bell
February 21 2023, 5.28pm Updated: February 21 2023, 6.17pm
Storm Otto Roof damage at Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

A Carnoustie school will reopen on Monday after it was closed due to damage caused by Storm Otto.

Burnside Primary School had part of its roof torn off during the storm on Friday.

It has been closed since, with home learning organised for pupils after they were unable to return to class following the mid-term break.

It comes after we reported how parents had criticised the lack of clarity from education chiefs about the timescale for reopening.

But in an update on Tuesday, Angus Council revealed plans to reopen to primary school students next Monday.

Work has been undertaken to make the damaged building safe, but council officials say repairs will still be taking place when pupils return.

Nursery pupils to remain at early learning centre until end of March

Children attending the school’s nursery – which was also closed due to the damage – have been moved to the nearby Carnoustie Early Learning and Childcare Centre.

Roof damage at Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie
The school on Friday morning. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

They will remain at the centre on a temporary basis, with the measure expected to last until at least March 31.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The school is currently closed following the resumption of the school term as a result of the significant storm damage and will remain closed to all children for the remainder of this week.

“But we gave an assurance that an update would be provided at the earliest opportunity, and are now able to confirm that, based on current information, it will be possible to re-open the school to P1 to P7 classes from Monday.

Repair works to continue after Carnoustie school reopens

“Some operational changes will be needed to allow the school to re-open and further information relevant to this will be provided directly to our Burnside Primary School families by the head teacher as soon as these details are confirmed.

Burnside School Carnoustie
The school will reopen to primary pupils on Monday. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

“Children and families should be aware that, while we aim to re-open the building from Monday next week, a programme of repair works will be underway, with construction work taking place on site.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
No kidding - baby goats in coats spotted in Angus
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Forfar gymnastics club training centre dream comes crashing down
Burnside Primary School roof damage in Carnoustie
Carnoustie parents hit out at lack of timescale for reopening of storm-damaged school
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Don & Low green light to power Forfar factories with 16,000 solar panels
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Mark Johnson obituary: Carnoustie Panmure general manager 'who would help anyone'
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Dundee and Angus trains return to normal service after signalling fault
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Forfar Academy youngsters to take lead in design of first Angus workers' memorial
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Memorial service to be held for late Forfar GP Bill Yule
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre…
11

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
3
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
4
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024
13
5
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Agent describes ‘hysterical’ call telling him about fatal shooting near Dundee
6
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
8
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park
9
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
10
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2

More from The Courier

The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Tuesday court round-up — Prison scrap and no taker for £19k
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Tayside businesses scoop top prizes at Scottish Make-up Awards
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
How Cupar Youth Cafe works to feed young people in North East Fife week…
Work has started on building the new Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
'Keep council tax rise to 1%' say Dundee Liberal Democrats in challenge to SNP's…
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP must rise above internal concerns and elect a leader for all…
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Are Dunfermline comeback kings? The numbers behind 7 times the Pars have fought back
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee City Council backs ban on sales of disposable vapes led by climate activist
The damaged school. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Four Scots - and 13 LIV Golf players - already exempt for this year's…
Kate Forbes
JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes critics ought to practise what they preach

Editor's Picks

Most Commented