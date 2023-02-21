Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Carnoustie school will reopen on Monday after it was closed due to damage caused by Storm Otto.

Burnside Primary School had part of its roof torn off during the storm on Friday.

It has been closed since, with home learning organised for pupils after they were unable to return to class following the mid-term break.

It comes after we reported how parents had criticised the lack of clarity from education chiefs about the timescale for reopening.

But in an update on Tuesday, Angus Council revealed plans to reopen to primary school students next Monday.

Work has been undertaken to make the damaged building safe, but council officials say repairs will still be taking place when pupils return.

Nursery pupils to remain at early learning centre until end of March

Children attending the school’s nursery – which was also closed due to the damage – have been moved to the nearby Carnoustie Early Learning and Childcare Centre.

They will remain at the centre on a temporary basis, with the measure expected to last until at least March 31.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The school is currently closed following the resumption of the school term as a result of the significant storm damage and will remain closed to all children for the remainder of this week.

“But we gave an assurance that an update would be provided at the earliest opportunity, and are now able to confirm that, based on current information, it will be possible to re-open the school to P1 to P7 classes from Monday.

Repair works to continue after Carnoustie school reopens

“Some operational changes will be needed to allow the school to re-open and further information relevant to this will be provided directly to our Burnside Primary School families by the head teacher as soon as these details are confirmed.

“Children and families should be aware that, while we aim to re-open the building from Monday next week, a programme of repair works will be underway, with construction work taking place on site.”