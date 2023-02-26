Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 26 2023, 12.28pm Updated: February 26 2023, 1.01pm
Dr Yule's daughter Rosemary Yule and minister Rev Karen Fenwick greet people arriving. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dr Yule's daughter Rosemary Yule and minister Rev Karen Fenwick greet people arriving. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Family and friends have paid tribute at a memorial service for Forfar GP Bill Yule who was found dead in his home in December.

Along with his daughter Rosemary, former colleagues and patients were among those who gathered at the town’s Lowson Memorial Church to commemorate the life of the 90-year-old whose body was discovered at his Hillside Road home on December 6.

The service on Saturday was taken by the church’s minister Karen Fenwick.

Arbroath man Alan Massie has appeared in court accused of Dr Yule’s murder.

When he appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court on December 8 he made no plea and no motion was made for bail.

Private cremation

Dr Yule was cremated in a private ceremony several weeks ago, in keeping with his own wishes.

The events surrounding his death shocked the Forfar town where he worked as a GP for many years.

Police and forensics at the scene following the discovery of Dr Yule’s body. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

In her eulogy Dr Fenwick said Dr Yule didn’t want a big funeral service and no fuss.

She added: “But his dedication to our community here in Forfar and the tragic events that took place in December almost demand a response from us.

Dr Bill Yule in his younger years. Image: Yule family

“The doctor that we all knew and loved was trained in Edinburgh before carrying out his national service in the navy as a ship’s doctor and so he travelled the world.

“On leaving the navy, he became a hugely dedicated GP and married Kirsty who was a hugely dedicated midwife and she ably assisted him in his work.

“Their family was complete with the birth of their two daughters, Katey and Rosemary.”

People arriving for the service. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

She said: “There were many comments upon his death from people recalling how his attendance to them or a loved one had resulted in a serious illness being spotted or a life saved, or how he came out to them on Christmas day or Easter Sunday – and this is a testament to how seriously he took his work. He was selfless and dedicated.”

Family are still struggling

Announcing the service earlier this month Dr Yule’s family said they are still struggling to come to terms with what happened.

“We look on the memorial service as a chance to find peace and to show grace and appreciation for the good in the world rather than its horror,” a family spokesman said.

People gather at the church. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“It is a chance for those who wish to do so to pay their respects and to mark the tragic death of a well known local doctor, who helped many people through a lifetime of dedication to his job.”

Dr Yule was a well known and highly-respected as a GP across Angus.

The order of service. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

He was a familiar face after working in the Green Street practice, Forfar, which became Academy Street Medical Centre.

In an interview with The Courier in 2010, he told how he had grown up in Morayshire before leaving to study medicine at Edinburgh University.

He retired in 1992 and went on to write several books and research papers in his retirement.

