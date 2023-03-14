Monifieth actor faces off against Vernon Kay and two-time Grammy nominee for national panto award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Monifieth actor faces off against Vernon Kay and two-time Grammy nominee for national panto award

By Ben MacDonald
March 14 2023, 5.45am
Finlay is up against Vernon Kay and Carrie Hope Fletcher for the award. Image: ANGUSalive, Kenny Elrick, Kieron McCarron/Shutterstock

An actor from Monifieth has been nominated for a national panto award alongside TV host Vernon Kay and two-time Grammy nominee Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Finlay McKillop has been nominated in the Best Newcomer to Pantomime category at the awards ceremony, set to be held at London’s Trafalgar Theatre next month.

The 24-year-old is in the running for the award following his performance as Puss in Boots in December’s performance of Rapunzel at Arbroath’s Webster Memorial Theatre.

Finlay said: “I’m absolutely honoured to have been nominated for my performance.

“I was so happy to have got the role. I used to always go to the Arbroath panto when I was younger with my family.

“I’m now based in London so it was a great opportunity to come back home and spend Christmas with my mum.”

‘Crazy’ to be up against established acts

Finlay faces stiff competition for the award, going up against former Family Fortunes host Kay and Carrie Hope Fletcher, a two-time Grammy award nominee.

He said: “It’s crazy to be up against such established names.

“I used to watch Vernon Kay all the time on TV when I was younger.

“I’ve seen Carrie perform a number of times at the West End. She was fantastic in Les Miserables, Cinderella and Heathers.

“She also has a YouTube channel that I used to watch during my studies.”

Performing back home

Since graduating from the Emil Dale Academy in 2021, Finlay has returned south where he is currently auditioning for roles.

He does return north on regular occasions, where he performs at residential homes in the area.

He said: “I’m definitely going to keep that up. I actually studied Alzheimer’s in Music during my time at Emil Dale.

“I started performing at care homes during lockdown and I love doing it.”

Finlay will be attending next month’s ceremony with his mum and girlfriend. Image: Finlay McKillop

Finlay has got tickets for April’s ceremony, to be hosted by Christopher Biggins, sorted for his mum and girlfriend.

His future after the event remains unclear.

He said: “I’d love to come back and perform in Arbroath again this year.

“With the nomination my agent thinks I’ll have the opportunity to perform in larger scaled shows down south. You never know though!”

Delight from those back home

Scott McCruvie, theatre and venues team leader at ANGUSalive said: “We are ecstatic to learn that Finlay has received this nomination.

“Finlay was magnificent in his performance. To hear that he has been nominated for it is just the icing on the cake for him and our team who worked incredibly hard over the festive period to deliver a brilliant panto that had been sorely missed due to the pandemic.”

