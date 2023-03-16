Pensioner who died in Forfar sheltered housing fire named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Pensioner who died in Forfar sheltered housing fire named

By Matteo Bell
March 16 2023, 12.54pm Updated: March 16 2023, 5.23pm
Andrew Smyth Gardens. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The man who died in a fire at a Forfar sheltered housing complex has been named by police as Alexander Sunter.

The 75-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of a house fire on Andrew Smyth Gardens on February 23.

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze, with three appliances at the scene from 6.15pm to 10.15pm.

Ambulances and police were also called to the incident.

The man was pronounced dead following a fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A joint probe into the blaze by police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has now concluded there were no suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a fire at a property on Andrew Smyth Gardens, Forfar, around 6.45pm on Thursday February 23.

“Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been formally identified as Alexander Sunter, 75.

The complex is on Andrew Smyth Gardens, Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“A joint-investigation has been carried out and there are no suspicious circumstances.”

The sheltered housing complex is owned and operated by Angus Council.

The local authority has been approached for comment.

