Pensioner who died in Forfar sheltered housing fire named

The man who died in a fire at a Forfar sheltered housing complex has been named by police as Alexander Sunter.

The 75-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of a house fire on Andrew Smyth Gardens on February 23.

Firefighters spent four hours tackling the blaze, with three appliances at the scene from 6.15pm to 10.15pm.

Ambulances and police were also called to the incident.

A joint probe into the blaze by police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has now concluded there were no suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a fire at a property on Andrew Smyth Gardens, Forfar, around 6.45pm on Thursday February 23.

“Emergency services attended and a man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been formally identified as Alexander Sunter, 75.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“A joint-investigation has been carried out and there are no suspicious circumstances.”

The sheltered housing complex is owned and operated by Angus Council.

The local authority has been approached for comment.