Angus licensing board grant off sales for re-opening of former Forfar supermarket

A Forfar supermarket is a step nearer to re-opening after councillors granted it a booze licence.

The former Costcutters on Dundee Road has been closed for the past two years.

But there are now plans to open the doors again.

And the businessman behind the bid says he wants it to become a thriving community shop under the Spar brand.

New premises application

Mohammed Misbahuddin of Forfar Supermarkets Ltd appeared before the latest meeting of Angus licensing board to request a new provisional premises licence for the building at 76 Dundee Road.

“The store has been lying vacant for the last two years,” he said.

“I have seen in the vicinity that there’s nothing.

“The floor side is very good and we are planning to do deliveries and get Happy Shopper.

“This will help the local community,” he said.

The store previously had an alcohol licence and he said the areas where drink would be sold would remain the same.

“Alcohol is only part of the business, we want to contribute to the community in the best possible way,” he added.

He said the store will open long hours.

Off licence rules permit the sale of alcohol from 10am to 10pm.

Alcohol sales area query

Board members were concerned that the amount of floor area being given over to alcohol was in three separate areas rather than the permitted two.

But they were assured the plan was a direct replacement of what was previously in place.

Councillor Beth Whiteside said she wanted to see the business get the go-ahead from the board rather than the application perhaps being delayed.

“It’s a store that was operating well, a nice store serving people in the area.

“If we could get it sorted out it would be beneficial for everybody,” she said.

Fellow SNP councillor Kenny Braes added: “I move we grant this application as it stands on the basis our own licensing standards officer doesn’t have any issues with this.

“There are no objections and I trust the LSO in deciding whether it’s two or three areas (for alcohol).

Board members unanimously approved the application.

There is no firm indication at this stage when the store will re-open.