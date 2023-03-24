Angus licensing board grant off sales for re-opening of former Forfar supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus licensing board grant off sales for re-opening of former Forfar supermarket

The empty Costcutters store on Dundee road is set to return soon under a different guise.

By Graham Brown
The former Costcutters store on Dundee Road in Forfar is set to re-open. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The former Costcutters store on Dundee Road in Forfar is set to re-open. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

A Forfar supermarket is a step nearer to re-opening after councillors granted it a booze licence.

The former Costcutters on Dundee Road has been closed for the past two years.

But there are now plans to open the doors again.

And the businessman behind the bid says he wants it to become a thriving community shop under the Spar brand.

Costcutters on Dundee Road Forfar
The Dundee Road store has been closed for the past couple of years. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

New premises application

Mohammed Misbahuddin of Forfar Supermarkets Ltd appeared before the latest meeting of Angus licensing board to request a new provisional premises licence for the building at 76 Dundee Road.

“The store has been lying vacant for the last two years,” he said.

“I have seen in the vicinity that there’s nothing.

“The floor side is very good and we are planning to do deliveries and get Happy Shopper.

“This will help the local community,” he said.

The store previously had an alcohol licence and he said the areas where drink would be sold would remain the same.

“Alcohol is only part of the business, we want to contribute to the community in the best possible way,” he added.

He said the store will open long hours.

Off licence rules permit the sale of alcohol from 10am to 10pm.

Alcohol sales area query

Board members were concerned that the amount of floor area being given over to alcohol was in three separate areas rather than the permitted two.

But they were assured the plan was a direct replacement of what was previously in place.

Councillor Beth Whiteside said she wanted to see the business get the go-ahead from the board rather than the application perhaps being delayed.

“It’s a store that was operating well, a nice store serving people in the area.

“If we could get it sorted out it would be beneficial for everybody,” she said.

Fellow SNP councillor Kenny Braes added: “I move we grant this application as it stands on the basis our own licensing standards officer doesn’t have any issues with this.

“There are no objections and I trust the LSO in deciding whether it’s two or three areas (for alcohol).

Board members unanimously approved the application.

There is no firm indication at this stage when the store will re-open.

