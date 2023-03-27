Historic Montrose Customs House set for office redevelopment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Historic Montrose Customs House set for office redevelopment

Angus planners have cleared the way for Stonehaven-based Whittaker Group's redevelopment of the imposing B-listed building.

By Graham Brown
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Montrose’s historic Customs House is set to rise again as a symbol of the port’s modern-day resurgence.

In the 19th century, the imposing building beside the wet dock reflected the town’s prestigious position as an international trading port.

But many have been forgotten amidst expansion to the south of the Basin mouth.

Montrose Customs House
The plans include retention of original stonework and features. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Building at risk

Angus planners have now cleared the way for a multi-million pound redevelopment of the striking B-listed property.

It has been on Scotland’s buildings at risk register for a number of years.

The former bonded warehouse will be converted into an office complex which the Stonehaven-based Whittaker Group hope will be a flagship facility in the area’s continuing evolution.

Their ambitious proposals were approved by council officials under delegated powers.

Community council support

There were no objections to the application.

And Montrose Community Council wholeheartedly backed the bid.

The body hopes work will begin as soon as possible to halt the building’s decay.

More than 1,500 sq. m. of office space will be created within the main Custom House.

The main structure is to be kept, but some replacement stonework will be required where the walls are in poor condition.

Montrose Customs House officer conversion
The 13-window building is a reminder of Montrose’s prosperity as a trading port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

A new roof will feature a dome offering views over the town to the north.

And a meeting and exhibition area is planned for the corner block adjacent to the one-time grain store.

The plans will also see the building’s original hoist and lifting gear retained.

Around 25 car parking spaces will be created.

Planning permission and listed building consent for an office conversion was granted by the council in 2019 but never progressed.

The planners’ view

The site sits within the Montrose development boundary but is not allocated for a specific use.

But planners said: “The development strategy for Montrose supports the redevelopment of vacant, underused or brownfield sites.

“The works would largely retain and refurbish the fabric of the building both internally and externally.

“The proposal would strike a reasonable balance between necessary interventions to facilitate the new use and retention of the character of the building.

They also highlighted the port’s position as a key site in the authority’s Mercury Programme, a visionary billion pound project linking government, public, private and community sectors.

Officials added: “As with any application, the proposal attracts support from some development plan policies and is not entirely compatible with others.

“However, when those matters are balanced and considered in the round, the significant benefit of restoring a derelict listed building in a manner which also supports the development plan aim to secure appropriate development at Montrose Port overrides any policy inconsistency.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Angus horse rider slams off-road bikers after near miss
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Liz Sturrock of Dundee: Former music teacher and choir leader dies
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
Angus Sex Offences
How many suspects were identified for sex crimes in Angus in 2022?
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Pregnant pooch from Kirriemuir 'could've miscarried' after being attacked twice by same dog
4
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Police probe as several cars damaged on Carnoustie street
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Man, 42, dies after car collides with wall in Carnoustie
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Direct descendant of Carnoustie's founding father dies aged 102
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Angus firm fulfils promise to Royal Marines Charity with £4,370 donation

Most Read

1
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre
2
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure
3
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’
2
4
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child
3
5
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee
6
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab…
7
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee
8
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big…
9
Dundee Trade Lane site where new homes are planned
Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site
6
10
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new…

More from The Courier

The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Willie Milne: Perthshire-born former Carnoustie golf professional dies
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The 7 restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide in Tayside that you must try
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Recovered Fife alcoholic would drink own urine to get a hit
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
Police at the scene in Dundee where a woman died suddenly
Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton…
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag…
2
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today
3
The dilapidated Custom House beside Montrose port. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented