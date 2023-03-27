Historic Montrose Customs House set for office redevelopment

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose’s historic Customs House is set to rise again as a symbol of the port’s modern-day resurgence.

In the 19th century, the imposing building beside the wet dock reflected the town’s prestigious position as an international trading port.

But many have been forgotten amidst expansion to the south of the Basin mouth.

Building at risk

Angus planners have now cleared the way for a multi-million pound redevelopment of the striking B-listed property.

It has been on Scotland’s buildings at risk register for a number of years.

The former bonded warehouse will be converted into an office complex which the Stonehaven-based Whittaker Group hope will be a flagship facility in the area’s continuing evolution.

Their ambitious proposals were approved by council officials under delegated powers.

Community council support

There were no objections to the application.

And Montrose Community Council wholeheartedly backed the bid.

The body hopes work will begin as soon as possible to halt the building’s decay.

More than 1,500 sq. m. of office space will be created within the main Custom House.

The main structure is to be kept, but some replacement stonework will be required where the walls are in poor condition.

A new roof will feature a dome offering views over the town to the north.

And a meeting and exhibition area is planned for the corner block adjacent to the one-time grain store.

The plans will also see the building’s original hoist and lifting gear retained.

Around 25 car parking spaces will be created.

Planning permission and listed building consent for an office conversion was granted by the council in 2019 but never progressed.

The planners’ view

The site sits within the Montrose development boundary but is not allocated for a specific use.

But planners said: “The development strategy for Montrose supports the redevelopment of vacant, underused or brownfield sites.

“The works would largely retain and refurbish the fabric of the building both internally and externally.

“The proposal would strike a reasonable balance between necessary interventions to facilitate the new use and retention of the character of the building.

They also highlighted the port’s position as a key site in the authority’s Mercury Programme, a visionary billion pound project linking government, public, private and community sectors.

Officials added: “As with any application, the proposal attracts support from some development plan policies and is not entirely compatible with others.

“However, when those matters are balanced and considered in the round, the significant benefit of restoring a derelict listed building in a manner which also supports the development plan aim to secure appropriate development at Montrose Port overrides any policy inconsistency.”