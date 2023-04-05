Bumpy road for new £240,000 Kirriemuir woodland path still to open after year-long delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Bumpy road for new £240,000 Kirriemuir woodland path still to open after year-long delay

The new path between the RSPB reserve at Kinnordy Loch and the north end of Kirrie was due to be completed in March 2022.

By Graham Brown
Critics say the new path is too narrow for wheelchair users. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Critics say the new path is too narrow for wheelchair users. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Angus Council say a new £240,000 riverbank path between Kinnordy Loch and Kirriemuir will be fit for purpose when it finally opens.

But there’s no firm completion date for a project which is already a year overdue.

The new path stretches nearly a mile and a half from the Kinnordy RSPB reserve to Lochmill on the north of Kirrie.

And locals say some regular users have already been put off the idea of using it because the raised edges are too risky for wheelchairs or buggies.

They claim parts of the asphalt surface have broken up before it even re-opened.

Kirriemuir to Kinnordy path row
The path runs from Kirrie to KInnordy Loch. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Popular walk

Regular user Sharon Prentice said: “This is a lovely woodland walk and we were told it would be re-done so it could be safely accessed by all users.

“It’s taken an age to do, there’s no end in sight and it’s just not safe for what it was designed for.

“It’s not wide enough for wheelchairs and they are having to put in passing places.

“And the gradients on some parts are far too steep for wheelchair users under Disability Access Code guidelines.

“In the winter it will be like an ice rink and it won’t be gritted.

“They said it won’t need any maintenance but there are already bits which have been patched and the edges are breaking up.

Kinnordy Loch path row.
Parts of the path are still to be completed. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Another local added: “The raised edge is a big issue.

“People could easily trip off or go off in their wheelchair.

“If they’d asked what we wanted we could have discussed these things.

“This should have been a good news story for Kirriemuir.

“Instead it’s like a road that’s totally out of place – they’d have been as well painting a white line up the middle.”

Kinnordy paths have previously flooded, with beavers getting the blame for causing drainage issues.

Council defend design

Part of the delay in re-opening is down to the replacement of a bridge broken during construction.

However, Angus Council say the path design came out of community consultation.

It’s been built with cash from the authority’s Cycling, Walking, Safer Routes budget.

“Our records from the 2021/22 consultation show the proposal for this project came from a member of the public who also suggested a number of other projects for investment through this funding.

“All project suggestions were assessed, scored and prioritised by council officers.”

Councillors approved the Kirrie project in June 2021.

“All sections of the path have sufficient width to accommodate all users,” said the council.

“Once works are complete, the path will be subject to a user audit and any issues identified will be addressed.”

And they say contractor Tayside Contracts will pick up the tab for replacing the broken bridge.

“The timescale for the works was originally for completion by end March 2022,” the council added.

“The scheme will fully re-open upon completion of the damaged bridge replacement.

“We do not have a definite date for this as the contractor is currently awaiting construction materials.”

 

