Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street

The car crashed on Barry Road around 4.45pm.

By Ben MacDonald and Laura Devlin
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Emergency services were called to a street in Carnoustie on Wednesday after a car crashed into a wall.

A blue Honda Jazz smashed through the garden wall of a home on Barry Road, opposite the Corner Hotel, around 4.45pm.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene following the incident and two people were checked over by medics.

Pictures from the scene show extensive damage to the front of the car, as well as the wall surrounding the house.

The car hit the side of the wall Carnoustie. Image Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

The homeowner was shocked to discover the scene when he returned on Wednesday afternoon.

“Luckily I wasn’t in the house when the crash happened,” he said.

“I got back to see the car how it is just now.

“When I arrived I noticed the driver of the car being seen to by the ambulance.

“A relative was also on hand to share insurance details.

“Thankfully the car didn’t hit the house but there’s a bit of wooden fencing and a section of my front dyke that’s going to have to be fixed.

“I imagine that will take a while to get fixed.”

The car on Barry Road, Carnoustie. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a car which struck a building at Barry Road in Carnoustie shortly after 4.45pm on Wednesday.

“Two people have been checked at the scene by the ambulance service and recovery arranged for the car.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 80-day crime spree
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Angus farmer's emotionally-charged 1,400 mile Ukraine drive in Pick-ups for Peace convoy
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Black Watch Cadets home on the range at Barry Buddon
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Emergency services attend car on fire near Forfar
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Watch Strictly's AJ Pritchard and Love Island brother Curtis take a spin with…
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
How hydrogen could one day power your Dundee to Aberdeen A90 journey
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Bumpy road for new £240,000 Kirriemuir woodland path still to open after year-long delay
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a…
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Bill Innes: Former Montrose air cadet and Second World War pilot dies aged 99

Most Read

1
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Police shut off busy Fife roundabout amid ongoing ‘incident’
2
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected
3
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
4
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
5
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing
6
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
7
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
8
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
9
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…

More from The Courier

The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Fife football great Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English in 1963
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
The Circle: Jobs at risk as Dundee social enterprise quits premises
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Ferry woman fined after hitting woman in head with bar stool during festive brawl
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Lewis Vaughan on 'Achilles heel all season' at Raith Rovers as he bemoans lack…
The car on Barry Road. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Craig Levein 'praying' Jim Goodwin keeps Dundee United up as former boss refers to…

Editor's Picks