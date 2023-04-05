Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services were called to a street in Carnoustie on Wednesday after a car crashed into a wall.

A blue Honda Jazz smashed through the garden wall of a home on Barry Road, opposite the Corner Hotel, around 4.45pm.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene following the incident and two people were checked over by medics.

Pictures from the scene show extensive damage to the front of the car, as well as the wall surrounding the house.

The homeowner was shocked to discover the scene when he returned on Wednesday afternoon.

“Luckily I wasn’t in the house when the crash happened,” he said.

“I got back to see the car how it is just now.

“When I arrived I noticed the driver of the car being seen to by the ambulance.

“A relative was also on hand to share insurance details.

“Thankfully the car didn’t hit the house but there’s a bit of wooden fencing and a section of my front dyke that’s going to have to be fixed.

“I imagine that will take a while to get fixed.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a car which struck a building at Barry Road in Carnoustie shortly after 4.45pm on Wednesday.

“Two people have been checked at the scene by the ambulance service and recovery arranged for the car.”