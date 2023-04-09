Carnoustie 2018 Open legacy sets Fairy Steps restoration on the right path

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A centuries-old Angus path is to be restored in a long-awaited project helped by funding from Carnoustie’s star status in the sporting world.

Legacy cash from the 2018 Open Championship over the Angus links has provided the springboard for work on the famous Fairy Steps near the town.

It’s a right-of-way used by generations of locals.

And now the Friends of the Fairy Steps has been set up to take forward the £50,000 initiative.

Where are the Fairy Steps?

The historic countryside walk leads from the cottages east of Panbride Country Church northwards to where ‘fairy’ steps lead down to the Craignmill Burn.

The right of way continues over a footbridge and originally headed north to Muirdrum village.

For more than 150 years the walk was a regular route between Muirdrum and the church.

It was especially popular with families rolling their Easter eggs on the north side of the burn.

Alec Potter has taken on the role of chairman of the Friends.

He said: “The restitution and refurbishment of the walk known as the Fairy Steps has long been sought after by the Carnoustie public.

“Many in Carnoustie have fond memories of the walk being a regular part of Easter Sunday.

“Most of the time however the steps, bridge and path formed a link with Muirdrum as the path continued up to Batties Den.”

Ambitious plans

He added: “The aim is to reinstate a hardcore dust path from the start of the walk down to the top of the Fairy Steps themselves with fencing where required.

“Seating is planned and also educational sign boards detailing local history, fauna and wildlife.

“The steps themselves will be renewed or refurbished once all the overgrown vegetation has been cleared away.

“The bridge will also be either refurbished or renewed.

“But we don’t intend to stop there. We plan to continue the path following the burn back up to Batties Den.”

The work will complete a circular walk linking Carnoustie with Panbride, Muirdrum, Barry and Easthaven.

Alec continued: “There is significant public interest in the project.

“We already have initial offers of help from members of the public and local suppliers.

“We plan cross-working with other community groups and are inviting people to become a Friend of the Fairy Steps.

“A friendsofthefairysteps@gmail.com email has been set up where people can register as a friend.”

The Open Legacy

Carnoustie’s record-breaking 2018 Open Championship delivered a legacy fund for local causes.

Through that the R&A has given £24,500 to the project.

Alec added: “Things were held up by Covid so it is only now that an initial organising committee has been formed and work can start to proceed.

“Clearly the funds we received from the R&A will only pay a proportion of the overall cost depending on what works are required to the bridge and how adventurous we choose to be as our plans develop.

“So we are now seeking to raise funds from other sources.”