Concern grows for missing Kirriemuir pensioner

Concern is growing for a 73-year-old man reported missing from Kirriemuir.

Stewart Downie was last seen around 12.30pm on Thursday in the Shielhill Road area of the Angus town.

Police have described him as white, around 5ft 6, of medium build with balding short grey hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black hooded jacket with a grey fleece lining, black jumper, dark blue jeans and dark boots.

The pensioner was carrying a carrier bag and his right arm is in a plaster cast.

Police appeal for information

Officers are now appealing for the help of the public to trace him.

Sergeant Iain Lesslie said: “Stewart’s family is understandably concerned for his welfare.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen him or who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1836 of 13 April.