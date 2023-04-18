Missing Brechin man, 49, found ‘safe and well’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police searching for a missing man from Brechin say he has been found “safe and well”.

Gordon McKay, 49, was last seen at around 3.20pm on Monday at the Tesco fuelling station in Brechin.

Police thought he may have travelled to the Aberdeen area.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Gordon McKay, who had been reported missing from Brechin, has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal or contacted us with information, it is very much appreciated.”