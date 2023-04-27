Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at ‘understaffed’ Forfar care home

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inspectors found a high number of unwitnessed falls among residents at an “understaffed” Forfar care home.

An unannounced inspection at Lochbank Care Home found a number of issues – including workers feeling the lack of staff was “unsafe”.

Inspectors also had “serious concerns” over medication management at the facility.

The home, which is run by Kennedy Care Group, provides care for 31 residents and was inspected on a number of dates between March 8 and 14.

Four areas – the support for people’s wellbeing, the home’s leadership, the staff team and care planning – were labelled “weak” while the setting was deemed “adequate”.

Lack of staff had impact on residents’ wellbeing

Concerns raised by the Care Inspectorate included:

A lack of staff was having an impact on people’s wellbeing

There was a lack of leadership overnight, with night staff unable to give out medication

There had been a high number of unwitnessed falls in the home

Medication was not labelled when it was opened which could have resulted in someone receiving drugs that were past their best

Staff training records were not always complete or up-to-date

‘Serious’ medication concerns

The report also said fall reports did not always have a “thorough review” to outline how they had happened and how to prevent them.

The Care Inspectorate further found best practice on medication management was “not always followed”.

The report added: “We could not be confident that medication was being administered consistently or its effect assessed to ensure it was meeting the person’s needs.”

Residents were also left “unmonitored” during mealtimes – this meant people would not receive responsive care if needed.

Home required to ‘fill vacancies’

Inspectors found that during night shifts, staff were not trained to administer medication and were reliant on phoning a manager or supervisor to do it if needed.

The report said: “There was limited leadership oversight of staff training needs.”

The Care Inspectorate said home bosses must “continue to recruit staff and fill vacancies”.

However, it was noted staff were “warm and friendly” towards residents and “worked with the best intention” to support their needs.

Families also reported being “happy with the care and support their loved ones received”.

The Care Inspectorate set a deadline of April 30 for the issues to be addressed.

Kennedy Care Group has been approached for comment.