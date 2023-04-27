Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at ‘understaffed’ Forfar care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at ‘understaffed’ Forfar care home

A number of areas at Lochbank Care Home were branded "weak".

By Kieran Webster
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Inspectors found a high number of unwitnessed falls among residents at an “understaffed” Forfar care home.

An unannounced inspection at Lochbank Care Home found a number of issues – including workers feeling the lack of staff was “unsafe”.

Inspectors also had “serious concerns” over medication management at the facility.

The home, which is run by Kennedy Care Group, provides care for 31 residents and was inspected on a number of dates between March 8 and 14.

Four areas – the support for people’s wellbeing, the home’s leadership, the staff team and care planning – were labelled “weak” while the setting was deemed “adequate”.

Lack of staff had impact on residents’ wellbeing

Concerns raised by the Care Inspectorate included:

  • A lack of staff was having an impact on people’s wellbeing
  • There was a lack of leadership overnight, with night staff unable to give out medication
  • There had been a high number of unwitnessed falls in the home
  • Medication was not labelled when it was opened which could have resulted in someone receiving drugs that were past their best
  • Staff training records were not always complete or up-to-date

‘Serious’ medication concerns

The report also said fall reports did not always have a “thorough review” to outline how they had happened and how to prevent them.

The Care Inspectorate further found best practice on medication management was “not always followed”.

The report added: “We could not be confident that medication was being administered consistently or its effect assessed to ensure it was meeting the person’s needs.”

Residents were also left “unmonitored” during mealtimes – this meant people would not receive responsive care if needed.

Home required to ‘fill vacancies’

Inspectors found that during night shifts, staff were not trained to administer medication and were reliant on phoning a manager or supervisor to do it if needed.

The report said: “There was limited leadership oversight of staff training needs.”

The Care Inspectorate said home bosses must “continue to recruit staff and fill vacancies”.

Inspectors found staff were friendly towards residents. Image: Shutterstock

However, it was noted staff were “warm and friendly” towards residents and “worked with the best intention” to support their needs.

Families also reported being “happy with the care and support their loved ones received”.

The Care Inspectorate set a deadline of April 30 for the issues to be addressed.

Kennedy Care Group has been approached for comment.

