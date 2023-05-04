Green Cross Toad: Meet the night-time volunteers who have helped 250 amorous Angus amphibians cross the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green Cross Toad: Meet the night-time volunteers who have helped 250 amorous Angus amphibians cross the road

Froglife volunteers on the A923 near Dundee have contributed to a scheme which helped save more than 90,000 toads from being crushed by cars in 2022.

By Graham Brown
A Froglife volunteer's helping hand for two Tayside toads. Image: Scottish Woodlands
A Froglife volunteer's helping hand for two Tayside toads. Image: Scottish Woodlands

A ‘toad patrol’ has helped more than 250 of the creatures cross a busy Angus A-road safely during their spring breeding season.

It’s given the amphibians a safe passage to their traditional breeding ground.

And Froglife volunteers hope it will herald a bumper boost for the local population.

The helpful herpetologists have now turned their attention to making ladders for the leathery little friends at Lundie to help them escape trouble in the outdoors.

Why was a toad patrol set-up?

The amphibians’ in-built homing instinct often leads them into bother on their way back to spawning grounds.

Toad patrol organiser Celia Holmes said: “Toads migrate back to their ancestral breeding ponds each year.

“They follow the same route, regardless of what gets in their way, which sometimes leads to them crossing roads.

Toad patrol on the A923 Coupar Angus road.
Toad patrol volunteers ready for action on the A923. Image: Scottish Woodlands

“We then get a toad versus traffic scenario – and the toads inevitably come off worse.”

Migratory crossings up and down the country are recorded by Froglife.

In 2022, the project saved more than 92,000 toads at almost 200 locations across the UK.

So the Froglife team set up base in a car park at a forest beside the A923.

Even at night the Dundee to Coupar Angus road is a busy stretch.

And in the weeks since the toads emerged from hibernation more than 250 have been saved from an untimely end.

Warm damp nights are prime time for toads

Celia explained toads are most active on warm, damp nights in March and April.

“That is when volunteers prioritised their patrols – close to Smithton Wood – to ensure their safe passage across the road,” she added.

Lundie Farm’s owners backed the volunteers, as well as Scottish Woodlands who manage the wood.

Perth-based branch manager Neil White said: “Scottish Woodlands is managing forests right across the UK and we make every effort to be a good neighbour and to help out local wildlife whenever possible.”

“It’s great to see local volunteers come together and spend their time making sure Scotland’s toad have safe passage to their breeding grounds during the spring months.

Toads on Road amphibian protection programme.
Toads on Roads operates at historic amphibian breeding grounds across the UK. Image: Froglife

“It shows Scotland’s forests don’t just produce top-quality timber but can be havens for wildlife of all shapes and sizes as well.”

“We’ re really grateful for the support at this important breeding site for toads and other amphibians in Angus,” added Celia.

The toad patrol success means volunteers are now designing ‘toad ladders’ for drains and gutters on the site, so the toads can climb out in future.

Tadpoles hatch after about 10 days and become toadlets over two to three months.

Common toads can live up to around 10-12 years.

To find out more about toad patrols or become involved locally visit Toads on Roads at www.froglife.org

