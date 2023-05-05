Ace! Kirriemuir’s Noah hits a hole-in-one on his last day as an eight-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Ace! Kirriemuir’s Noah hits a hole-in-one on his last day as an eight-year-old

An ace on the 8th for eight-year-old Noah Rooney has fired him into Kirriemuir Golf Club's record books.

By Graham Brown
A winning smile from Kirrie youngster Noah Rooney. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A winning smile from Kirrie youngster Noah Rooney. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Lifelong golfers still searching for that elusive ace, look away now.

Because Kirriemuir youngster Noah Rooney has fired his way into the local club’s history books before he even turned nine.

On his final day as an eight-year-old, the Northmuir Primary School pupil stepped up at Kirrie’s 8th hole and fired a 112-yard beauty straight into the cup.

Kirriemuir hole-in-one eight-year-old Noah Rooney.
Noah Rooney recreates his ace reaction on the 8th. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The tricky par 3 Quarry hole’s gully and bunkers strike fear into many regulars.

But young Noah’s arc was a perfect shot up the hill.

And even though he didn’t see the ball drop, he admitted: “It felt good as soon as I hit it!”

Junior medal success

Noah was on the Kirrie course in a competition the day before his 9th birthday on April 30.

To put the icing on the birthday cake, the ace helped the young star to a single stroke victory in the junior medal.

It’s the latest success for the rising talent who took up the sport as a six-year-old during the pandemic.

Dad Stewart said: “His first set of clubs were plastic ones bought during lockdown.

“I’m not a golfer, but family members who play the game noticed he was hitting the ball every time so we got him some clubs.”

Kirriemuir 8-yr-old Noah Rooney hits hole-in-one.
Noah Rooney on Kirrie’s 8th green. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Noah is part of Kirrie Golf Club’s thriving junior set-up which is delivering coaching to more than 60 youngsters aged 4 to 17 this year.

Its emphasis is on opportunities to play the game and socialise with friends.

And he also gets one-to-one tuition from top Tayside coach Karyn Dallas.

The youngster’s talent took him to the final of the Wee Wonders championship in East Lothian last year.

And through that Noah qualified for the US Kids European event back there this summer.

Kirriemuir hole-in-one youngster Noah Rooney.
Swing when you’re winning! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It’s a three-day event for the world’s best five to 18-year-old golfers.

Noah hopes it will be another step along the way to emulating his golf hero, Rory McIlroy.

And he’s scored his first ace before the age the Northern Irishman managed the feat en route to becoming a four-time Major winner.

Dad Stewart added: “Noah loves the game and during the pandemic it was a lovely thing for the family to be able to get out and do together.

“His putting needs a bit of work, so he joked that he’s found a way of having to avoid that.”

For those still hitting in hope, here’s the Kirrie club card’s advice on how to play the Quarry hole.

TOP TIP
The second of four par threes; this is a real test.
The tee shot must clear a gully and two bunkers short of the green, so make sure it’s up! The difference between the pin being at the front or back is a whole club.
The green has two tiers sloping back to front, so it’s helpful to know where the pin is.

If you’re Noah Rooney, however, you just pull out the driver and hit the perfect shot!

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A winning smile from Kirrie youngster Noah Rooney. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
A winning smile from Kirrie youngster Noah Rooney. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
A winning smile from Kirrie youngster Noah Rooney. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
A winning smile from Kirrie youngster Noah Rooney. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
A winning smile from Kirrie youngster Noah Rooney. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
A winning smile from Kirrie youngster Noah Rooney. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
A winning smile from Kirrie youngster Noah Rooney. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
A winning smile from Kirrie youngster Noah Rooney. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
A winning smile from Kirrie youngster Noah Rooney. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
A winning smile from Kirrie youngster Noah Rooney. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]