Ace! Kirriemuir’s Noah hits a hole-in-one on his last day as an eight-year-old

Lifelong golfers still searching for that elusive ace, look away now.

Because Kirriemuir youngster Noah Rooney has fired his way into the local club’s history books before he even turned nine.

On his final day as an eight-year-old, the Northmuir Primary School pupil stepped up at Kirrie’s 8th hole and fired a 112-yard beauty straight into the cup.

The tricky par 3 Quarry hole’s gully and bunkers strike fear into many regulars.

But young Noah’s arc was a perfect shot up the hill.

And even though he didn’t see the ball drop, he admitted: “It felt good as soon as I hit it!”

Junior medal success

Noah was on the Kirrie course in a competition the day before his 9th birthday on April 30.

To put the icing on the birthday cake, the ace helped the young star to a single stroke victory in the junior medal.

It’s the latest success for the rising talent who took up the sport as a six-year-old during the pandemic.

Dad Stewart said: “His first set of clubs were plastic ones bought during lockdown.

“I’m not a golfer, but family members who play the game noticed he was hitting the ball every time so we got him some clubs.”

Noah is part of Kirrie Golf Club’s thriving junior set-up which is delivering coaching to more than 60 youngsters aged 4 to 17 this year.

Its emphasis is on opportunities to play the game and socialise with friends.

And he also gets one-to-one tuition from top Tayside coach Karyn Dallas.

The youngster’s talent took him to the final of the Wee Wonders championship in East Lothian last year.

And through that Noah qualified for the US Kids European event back there this summer.

It’s a three-day event for the world’s best five to 18-year-old golfers.

Noah hopes it will be another step along the way to emulating his golf hero, Rory McIlroy.

And he’s scored his first ace before the age the Northern Irishman managed the feat en route to becoming a four-time Major winner.

Dad Stewart added: “Noah loves the game and during the pandemic it was a lovely thing for the family to be able to get out and do together.

“His putting needs a bit of work, so he joked that he’s found a way of having to avoid that.”

For those still hitting in hope, here’s the Kirrie club card’s advice on how to play the Quarry hole.

TOP TIP

The second of four par threes; this is a real test.

The tee shot must clear a gully and two bunkers short of the green, so make sure it’s up! The difference between the pin being at the front or back is a whole club.

The green has two tiers sloping back to front, so it’s helpful to know where the pin is.

If you’re Noah Rooney, however, you just pull out the driver and hit the perfect shot!