Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: Coronation at Glamis as Angus’ royal castle celebrates a moment in history

650-year-old Glamis Castle welcomed families for a day of fun and activities to mark the King's coronation.

A picnic on the Glamis lawn for Louise and Martin Hannah with dogs Hamish and Riley. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Glamis Castle took centre stage in the Angus celebration of the King’s Coronation.

As the world watched events at Westminster Abbey, one of Scotland’s most popular castles hosted an alternative day of family fun to mark the moment in history.

Glamis visitors were welcomed through the Queen Mother memorial gates – which the newly-crowned monarch officially opened in 2008.

King Charles’ late grandmother spent her childhood at Glamis.

Charles and Camilla at Glamis Castle in April 2008.
In 2008, Prince Charles and Camilla officially opened the Queen Mother memorial gates at Glamis Castle. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It’s a Royal connection which still draws tens of thousands of visitors to the Strathmore and Kinghorne family seat each year.

The official ceremony to open the gates created in the Queen Mother’s honour is the last time Charles and Camilla visited the village.

Family fun

On Saturday, families were able to delve into the history of the 650-year-old landmark and its famous gardens.

Children enjoyed a crown-themed treasure trail and the Vintage Girls provided a perfect musical backdrop from a bygone era for the event.

Glamis Castle King's coronation day.
A dandy dickie bow for castle ticket office assistant Jim Haggart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And despite the Coronation weekend weather, Union Jack sunglasses and picnics on the castle lawn were still the order of the day for those who joined in the Glamis fun.

Glamis Castle general manager Steven Cumming said: “We are delighted to offer a day out for families to celebrate the coronation and make a day of memories during the holiday weekend.”

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards joined the coronation fun at Glamis.

Vintage Girls at Glamis Castle coronation event.
The Vintage Girls entertain the crowd.
Union Jacks at Glamis Castle coronation picnic.
Give us a wave! Albert, 3, and Wilfred, 5, Randall with their Union Jacks.
Family fun at Glamis Castle for King Charles' coronation.
Lyndsey White and one-year-old daughter Violet dress to impress.
Glamis Castle coronation picnic.
John Stephen dressed for the occasion.
Maisie Dunlop at Glamis Castle coronation picnic.
Two-year-old Maisie Dunlop is princess for a day.
Choir at Glamis Castle for King's coronation.
Unlimited Voices Choir sing in the grounds of the castle.
Youngsters having fun at Glamis Castle.
Oscar Greenhowe, 2, made his own crown for the occasion.
Let the Fun Be Gin at Glamis Castle.
Let the Fun Be Gin business owner Gayle Culross toasts King Charles III.
Foreign tourists flock to Glamis Castle during the season.
German visitor Köhler Uwe with his dogs Opus and Oreo.
Coronation picnic at Glamis Castle.
Louise and Martin Hannah packed a coronation picnic with dogs Hamish and Riley.

 

Choir at Glamis Castle.
A member of the Unlimited Voices choir.
Glamis Castle hosts King's coronation event.
Two-year-old Maisie Dunlop has a fun day.
Glamis Castle King's coronation family fun day.
A song for the King from the Vintage Girls.
One-year-old Violet Whyte with mum Lyndsey.
Unlimited Voices choir at Glamis Castle.
Singers in good voice.

 

 

 

 

