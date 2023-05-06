IN PICTURES: Coronation at Glamis as Angus’ royal castle celebrates a moment in history

Glamis Castle took centre stage in the Angus celebration of the King’s Coronation.

As the world watched events at Westminster Abbey, one of Scotland’s most popular castles hosted an alternative day of family fun to mark the moment in history.

Glamis visitors were welcomed through the Queen Mother memorial gates – which the newly-crowned monarch officially opened in 2008.

King Charles’ late grandmother spent her childhood at Glamis.

It’s a Royal connection which still draws tens of thousands of visitors to the Strathmore and Kinghorne family seat each year.

The official ceremony to open the gates created in the Queen Mother’s honour is the last time Charles and Camilla visited the village.

Family fun

On Saturday, families were able to delve into the history of the 650-year-old landmark and its famous gardens.

Children enjoyed a crown-themed treasure trail and the Vintage Girls provided a perfect musical backdrop from a bygone era for the event.

And despite the Coronation weekend weather, Union Jack sunglasses and picnics on the castle lawn were still the order of the day for those who joined in the Glamis fun.

Glamis Castle general manager Steven Cumming said: “We are delighted to offer a day out for families to celebrate the coronation and make a day of memories during the holiday weekend.”

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards joined the coronation fun at Glamis.